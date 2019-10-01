Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Standard Chartered PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Andy Halford

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 3-year option under the Standard Chartered

2013 Sharesave Plan (price shown below is the

Sharesave option exercise price per share)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

4.98

1,807

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

4.98

1,807

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

a)

Name

Ben Hung

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, Greater China & North Asia and CEO,

Retail Banking, and Wealth Management

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 3-year option under the Standard Chartered

2013 Sharesave Plan (price shown below is the

Sharesave option exercise price per share)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

4.98

1,807

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

4.98

1,807

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Sunil Kaushal

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO, Africa & Middle East

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 3-year option under the Standard Chartered

2013 Sharesave Plan (price shown below is the

Sharesave option exercise price per share)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volume

4.98

1,806

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price £

Volume

4.98

1,806

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 02:02:02 UTC
