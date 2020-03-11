Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
STANDARD CHARTERED : Grant of Share Options
08:02aBritain's banks review annual shareholder gatherings amid virus outbreak
12:17aCitigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
Standard Chartered : Grant of Share Options

03/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Grant of Share Options

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Standard Chartered PLC (the "Company") announced that on 9 March 2020, upfront shares and deferred shares to acquire 449,955 and 773,287 Ordinary shares of USD0.50 each in the capital of the Company were granted to persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the Company's 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan (the "2011 Plan") at the option price of £5.196. No options were granted to any director of the Company.

On the same day, Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") awards to acquire 2,872,846 Ordinary shares of USD0.50 each in the capital of the Company were granted to persons discharging managerial responsibilities/directors under the Company's 2011 Plan at the option price of £5.196. Amongst the LTIP awards granted on 9 March 2020, those granted to the directors and chief executive were as follows:

Name of Grantee

Number of shares granted

Bill Winters*

805,475

Andy Halford

499,881

* Group chief executive

The closing market price of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange on the date of grant (9 March 2020) was £4.563. Upfront shares are subject to a minimum 12-month retention period in line with remuneration regulations. Deferred shares vest after a minimum of seven years in line with remuneration regulations. LTIP awards vest after a minimum of seven years, subject to performance conditions.

By Order of the Board

Amanda Mellor

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:08:04 UTC
