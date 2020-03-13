Standard Chartered : Holding(s) in Company - Calculation Error

RNS Number : 1738G
Standard Chartered PLC
13 March 2020
13 March 2020
Standard Chartered PLC
TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings - Wellington Management Group LLP: Calculation Error
Wellington Management Group LLP has today informed Standard Chartered PLC ('SCPLC') of an error in their calculation of their holding in SCPLC in March 2020, which means that they do not, and did not hold 5 per cent or above in the voting rights of SCPLC. Wellington Management Group LLP has retracted the TR-1 notifications of major holdings notified to SCPLC on 5 March 2020, 10 March 2020 and 11 March 2020.
Contact name for enquiries:
Mark Stride
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 7885 8596
Victoria Starkey
Group Corporate Secretariat
+44 (0) 20 7885 8515
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
HOLUORBRRKUOAAR
Disclaimer
Standard Chartered plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:29:07 UTC