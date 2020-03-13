Standard Chartered : Holding(s) in Company - Calculation Error

13 March 2020

Standard Chartered PLC

TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings - Wellington Management Group LLP: Calculation Error

Wellington Management Group LLP has today informed Standard Chartered PLC ('SCPLC') of an error in their calculation of their holding in SCPLC in March 2020, which means that they do not, and did not hold 5 per cent or above in the voting rights of SCPLC. Wellington Management Group LLP has retracted the TR-1 notifications of major holdings notified to SCPLC on 5 March 2020, 10 March 2020 and 11 March 2020.

Contact name for enquiries:

Mark Stride

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7885 8596

Victoria Starkey

Group Corporate Secretariat

+44 (0) 20 7885 8515