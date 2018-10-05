Standard Chartered : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30/09/2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/09/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedStandard Chartered PLC 5 October 2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AN/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AN/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference sharesNo. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
3,304,359,823
N/A
£1.00 195,285,000
US$5.00 15,000
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
1,761,926
Balance at close of the month
3,306,121,749
N/A
N/A
195,285,000
15,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share option
|
scheme
|
including EGM approval
|
|
|
/
date
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable1. 2006 Restricted Share Schemes
(
/
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. 2001 Performance Share Plan
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Performance Share Award
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Restricted Share Award
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
5. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Management Long Term Incentive Plan
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
6. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Executive Long Term Incentive Plan
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
7. Standard Chartered 2013 Sharesave Plan
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
NilNilNilNilNilNilNil
Movement during the monthExercised
NilNil
780
1,759,667
NilNil
1,479
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares
|
issuer issued during
|
of issuer which may
|
the month pursuant
|
be issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
12,144
|
780
|
49,025
|
1,759,667
|
27,218,453
|
Nil
|
23,496,252
|
Nil
|
3,463,840
|
1,479
|
10,484,476
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
1,761,926
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Nil
CancelledLapsed
NilNilNilNil
154,477
Nil
522,975
Nil
128,933
£8,199.30
NilNilNilNil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
nominal close of
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value preceding month
|
month
|
month
Currency of Nominal value at
-
1. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A
(Other class) N/A