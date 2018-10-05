Standard Chartered : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30/09/2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/09/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedStandard Chartered PLC 5 October 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month (2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description : No. of ordinary shares

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description : No. of preference shares

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference sharesNo. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

3,304,359,823

N/A

£1.00 195,285,000

US$5.00 15,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

1,761,926

Balance at close of the month

3,306,121,749

N/A

N/A

195,285,000

15,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval /

date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable1. 2006 Restricted Share Schemes

(

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. 2001 Performance Share Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Performance Share Award

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Restricted Share Award

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

5. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Management Long Term Incentive Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

6. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Executive Long Term Incentive Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

7. Standard Chartered 2013 Sharesave Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

NilNilNilNilNilNilNil

Movement during the monthExercised

NilNil

780

1,759,667

NilNil

1,479

No. of new shares of No. of new shares issuer issued during of issuer which may the month pursuant be issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil Nil Nil 12,144 780 49,025 1,759,667 27,218,453 Nil 23,496,252 Nil 3,463,840 1,479 10,484,476 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 1,761,926 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Nil

CancelledLapsed

NilNilNilNil

154,477

Nil

522,975

Nil

128,933

£8,199.30

NilNilNilNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at

Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month Currency of Nominal value at

1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class) N/A