Standard Chartered : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30/09/2018

10/05/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/09/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedStandard Chartered PLC 5 October 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference sharesNo. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

3,304,359,823

N/A

£1.00 195,285,000

US$5.00 15,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

1,761,926

Balance at close of the month

3,306,121,749

N/A

N/A

195,285,000

15,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option

scheme

including EGM approval

/

date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable1. 2006 Restricted Share Schemes

(

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. 2001 Performance Share Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Performance Share Award

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Restricted Share Award

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

5. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Management Long Term Incentive Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

6. 2011 Discretionary Share Plan-Executive Long Term Incentive Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

7. Standard Chartered 2013 Sharesave Plan

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

NilNilNilNilNilNilNil

Movement during the monthExercised

NilNil

780

1,759,667

NilNil

1,479

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares

issuer issued during

of issuer which may

the month pursuant

be issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

Nil

Nil

12,144

780

49,025

1,759,667

27,218,453

Nil

23,496,252

Nil

3,463,840

1,479

10,484,476

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

1,761,926

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Nil

CancelledLapsed

NilNilNilNil

154,477

Nil

522,975

Nil

128,933

£8,199.30

NilNilNilNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value preceding month

month

month

Currency of Nominal value at

  • 1. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 2. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 3. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares)N/A(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:37:01 UTC
