Standard Chartered : Notification of Major Holdings

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuerandto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at-Standard Chartered PLCtachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an"X"if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an"X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

1

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13/08/2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14/08/2018 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instru-ments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of is-suervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.24% 0.26% 5.51% 826,070,295 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.37% 2.14% 5.52%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB0004082847 43,329,500 5.24% SUBTOTAL 8. A 43,329,500 5.24%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

Securities Lending

Expiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

939,403

939,403

0.11%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

CFD

Cash

Number of voting rights

1,247,857

0.15%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

1,247,857

0.15%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an"X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Clare Minto

Company Secretary Assistant 0207 885 6386

Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Date of completion 14 August, 2018

Section 9 Attachment