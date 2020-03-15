Standard Chartered : Notification of Major Holdings - Wellington Management Group LLP Calculation Error

Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
03/15/2020 | 06:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings -

Wellington Management Group LLP: Calculation Error

13 March 2020

Wellington Management Group LLP has today informed Standard Chartered PLC ("SCPLC") of an error in their calculation of their holding in SCPLC in March 2020, which means that they do not, and did not hold 5 per cent or above in the voting rights of SCPLC. Wellington Management Group LLP has retracted the TR-1 notifications of major holdings notified to SCPLC on 5 March 2020, 10 March 2020 and 11 March 2020.

Contact name for enquiries: Mark Stride

Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 8596

Victoria Starkey

Group Corporate Secretariat +44 (0) 20 7885 8515

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 10:11:02 UTC
