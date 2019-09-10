Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

10 SEPTEMBER 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS

The Final Terms dated 5 September 2019 relating to the issue by Standard Chartered PLC on 10 September 2019 of U.S.$1,250,000,000 2.744 per cent. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Fixed-to-FloatingRate Notes") and the Final Terms dated 10 September relating to the issue by Standard Chartered PLC on 5 September 2019 of U.S.$750,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Floating Rate Notes" and, together with the 2022 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes, the "Notes") have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and are available for viewing.

The Notes have been issued under the US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme established by Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 10 September 2019.

To view the full documents, please paste the following URL into the address bar of the browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8872L_1-2019-9-10.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8872L_2-2019-9-10.pdf

1

For further information please contact:

Daniel Banks

Managing Director, Global Head, Debt Investor Relations 1 Basinghall Avenue

London EC2V 5DD 020 7885 6329

Jon Tracey

Global Head, Communications 1 Basinghall Avenue London

EC2V 5DD

020 7885 7613

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the base prospectus dated 18 June 2019 (the "Prospectus")) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and/or the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Notes offered by the Prospectus and the Final Terms have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Prospectus may not be accessed from, or transmitted in or into, the United States.

Standard Chartered PLC LEI: U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

END

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

2

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 02:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
10:42pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Publication of final terms
PU
10:32pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01:02aMalaysia's central bank seen holding rate as it weighs risks to growth - Reut..
RE
09/09British banks seek tweaks to accountability rules
RE
09/08STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/06STANDARD CHARTERED : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Receipts
PU
09/06Xenophobia - Take Over All S'african Firms, APC Tells FG
AQ
09/05Financial results of Orix Modaraba for Year ended June 30, 2019
AQ
09/05STANDARD CHARTERED : to present insights at SL Economic Summit
AQ
09/04EFFORT TO DISQUALIFY LAWYER PART OF : counsel
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 413 M
EBIT 2019 4 843 M
Net income 2019 2 381 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 27 019 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,74  $
Last Close Price 8,44  $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED12.10%26 087
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.36%368 935
BANK OF AMERICA16.19%266 497
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%266 058
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 300
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%194 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group