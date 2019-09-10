Standard Chartered : PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

10 SEPTEMBER 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS

The Final Terms dated 5 September 2019 relating to the issue by Standard Chartered PLC on 10 September 2019 of U.S.$1,250,000,000 2.744 per cent. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Fixed-to-FloatingRate Notes") and the Final Terms dated 10 September relating to the issue by Standard Chartered PLC on 5 September 2019 of U.S.$750,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Floating Rate Notes" and, together with the 2022 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes, the "Notes") have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and are available for viewing.

The Notes have been issued under the US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme established by Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 10 September 2019.

To view the full documents, please paste the following URL into the address bar of the browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8872L_1-2019-9-10.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8872L_2-2019-9-10.pdf

