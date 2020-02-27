Log in
Standard Chartered Profit Growth to Slow as Coronavirus Spreads

02/27/2020 | 05:07am EST

By Simon Clark

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered PLC said the coronavirus outbreak would slow its profit growth this year.

The spread of the virus "will make it more difficult for us to hit our financial targets," Mr. Winters told journalists. The bank said in a statement that it expects "suppressed income" and additional credit losses because of the outbreak.

Income will grow less than expected and the bank will require more time to reach a target of boosting return on tangible equity--a measure of profitability--to 10% from 6.4% in 2019, Chief Executive Bill Winters said.

The health scare adds to political headwinds for London-based Standard Chartered in Asia, including trade tensions between China and the U.S. and antigovernment protests in Hong Kong.

"Our largest market, Hong Kong, tipped into recession, driven by a combination of the extended U.S.-China trade dispute, slower economic growth in China and local social unrest," Mr. Winters said.

A quarter of Standard Chartered's Hong Kong branches are closed and there are no face-to-face services in some mainland China branches as a precaution, the bank said.

"Relief measures" to assist clients affected by the virus include delaying repayments on mortgages and business loans, waiving fees on personal loans and extending trade finance loans for companies, the bank said.

Employees have "self-quarantined" by working from home or from hotels, Mr. Winters said.

Standard Chartered shares are down around 43% since Mr. Winters became CEO in June 2015, compared with an around 38% fall in the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index.

The bank said Thursday that pretax profit fell 25% to $325 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a greater decline than analysts expected. The bank announced plans to buy back $500 million of shares, after it bought back $1 billion of stock last year.

Mr. Winters declined to estimate a cost or worst case scenario for the impact of the virus but said the bank was in a strong financial position to withstand any outcome.

"We have not put a number on it," he said, adding that his "singular focus" was to get the bank through "a bumpy period."

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-20 0506ET
