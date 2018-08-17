Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN)
  Report  
Standard Chartered : Publication of Final Terms

08/17/2018 | 09:56am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

16 AUGUST 2018

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS

The Final Terms dated 15 August 2018 relating to the issue by Standard Chartered PLC on 21 August 2018 of a U.S.$28,000,000 tranche of its 4.050 per cent. Notes due 2026 which is a tap of and to be consolidated into and form a single series with the existing U.S.$1,250,000,000 4.050 per cent. Notes due 2026 (together, the "Notes") have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and are available for viewing.

The Notes have been issued under the US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme established by Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 21 August 2018.

To view the full documents, please paste the following URL into the address bar of the browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0710Y_1-2018-8-16.pdf

For further information please contact:

Daniel Banks

Global Head, Debt Investor Relations 1 Basinghall Avenue

London

EC2V 5DD

020 7885 6329

Jon Tracey

Global Head, Communications 1 Basinghall Avenue

London

EC2V 5DD 020 7885 7613

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the base prospectus dated 19 June 2018 (as supplemented from time to time, the "Prospectus")) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and/or the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Notes offered by the Prospectus and the Final Terms have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Prospectus may not be accessed from, or transmitted in or into, the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Standard Chartered PLC LEI: U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

Standard Chartered Bank LEI: RILFO74KP1CM8P6PCT96

END

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Om Prakash Bhatt; Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Dr Han Seung-soo, KBE; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 07:55:02 UTC
