Standard Chartered : Publication of Final Terms

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

17 SEPTEMBER 2019

Publication of Final Terms

The Final Terms dated 12 September 2019 relating to the issue by Standard Chartered PLC on 17 September 2019 of U.S.$750,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (to be consolidated and form a single Series with the existing U.S.$750,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 issued on 10 September 2019) have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and are available for viewing.

The Notes have been issued under the US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme established by Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 17 September 2019.

