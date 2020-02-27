Standard Chartered : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/27 11:30:00 am
569.4 GBp   -3.75%
02/27/2020 | 11:03pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

(Incorporated with limited liability in England by Royal Charter with reference number ZC 18)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO

THE UNITED STATES

27 February 2020

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 27 February 2020 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplementing the Base Prospectus dated 18 June 2019 (the "Base Prospectus") relating to a US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme with Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank as issuers (the Base Prospectus as supplemented from time to time, the "Prospectus").

To view the full document, together with the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of the browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3981E_1-2020-2-27.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Banks

Managing Director, Global Head, Debt Investor Relations 1 Basinghall Avenue

London EC2V 5DD 020 7885 6329

1

Jon Tracey

Global Head, Communications 1 Basinghall Avenue London

EC2V 5DD

020 7885 7613

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus and the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus or the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Notes offered by the Prospectus have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Prospectus may not be accessed from, or transmitted in or into, the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Standard Chartered PLC LEI: U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

Standard Chartered Bank LEI: RILFO74KP1CM8P6PCT96

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

As of the date of this announcement, the Court of Directors of Standard Chartered Bank comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

2

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters; Tracy Jayne Clarke; Andrew Nigel Halford and Mark Smith

Non-Executive Directors:

Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE; Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

3

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:02:06 UTC
