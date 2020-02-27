Standard Chartered : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

(Incorporated with limited liability in England by Royal Charter with reference number ZC 18)

27 February 2020

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 27 February 2020 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplementing the Base Prospectus dated 18 June 2019 (the "Base Prospectus") relating to a US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme with Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank as issuers (the Base Prospectus as supplemented from time to time, the "Prospectus").

To view the full document, together with the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of the browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3981E_1-2020-2-27.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Banks

Managing Director, Global Head, Debt Investor Relations 1 Basinghall Avenue

London EC2V 5DD 020 7885 6329