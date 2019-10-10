Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : Reporting of Indian Depositary Receipts Holding Pattern as on 30 September 2019 on Indian Stock Exchanges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

10 October 2019

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Reporting of Indian Depositary Receipts Holding Pattern as on 30 September 2019

on Indian Stock Exchanges

With reference to Regulation 69(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Indian Depositary Receipts holding pattern for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 has been filed with the Indian Stock Exchanges.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been filed by Standard Chartered PLC with the Indian Stock Exchanges today.

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
05:26aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Reporting of Indian Depositary Receipts Holding Pattern as ..
PU
10/08STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart CEO confident China-U.S. trade dispute can be set..
RE
10/07STANDARD CHARTERED : Adetu tops Yahoo 50 heroes list
AQ
10/07STANDARD CHARTERED : Fitch affirms Standard Chartered Bank, Sri Lanka branch at ..
AQ
10/05Credit of Final Cash Dividend of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited
AQ
10/05STANDARD CHARTERED : YEF partners Standard Chartered Bank on girls development
AQ
10/04STANDARD CHARTERED : Private Bank appoints Cedric Lizin to head regional busines..
AQ
10/04STANDARD CHARTERED : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Receipts
PU
10/04SoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
10/04SoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 368 M
EBIT 2019 4 823 M
Net income 2019 2 379 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 24 773 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,53  $
Last Close Price 7,76  $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED4.25%24 787
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.55%360 079
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%268 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.19%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.78%212 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.45%192 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group