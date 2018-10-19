Standard Chartered : SCRIP Dividend Scheme - Additional Listing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

SCRIP Dividend Scheme - Additional Listing

An application has been made to the United Kingdom Listing Authority (UKLA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for 876,126 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each in the capital of Standard Chartered PLC to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA and to be traded on the main market of the LSE.

These ordinary shares are to be issued as a scrip dividend alternative to receiving a cash dividend in respect of the 2018 interim dividend and dealings are expected to commence on 22 October 2018.

Contact name for Enquiries

Andrew Green

Group Corporate Secretariat 020 7885 2130

By Order of the Board

Elizabeth Lloyd, CBEGroup Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Om Prakash Bhatt; Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Dr Han Seung-soo, KBE; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Jasmine Mary Whitbread