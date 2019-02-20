Standard Chartered Sees $900 Million 4Q Provision for U.S. and U.K. Regulatory Penalties

By Josh Beckerman



Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN) expects to record a $900 million fourth-quarter provision reflecting U.S. and U.K. regulatory penalties, including a decision notice it received from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's Regulatory Decisions Committee.

The decision notice imposes a penalty of 102.16 million pounds, net of a 30% early settlement discount. The bank will consider its options regarding the notice.

The bank said it remains in talks with U.S. authorities related to previously disclosed investigations.

