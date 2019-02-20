Log in
Standard Chartered Sees $900 Million 4Q Provision for U.S. and U.K. Regulatory Penalties

0
02/20/2019 | 06:32pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN) expects to record a $900 million fourth-quarter provision reflecting U.S. and U.K. regulatory penalties, including a decision notice it received from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's Regulatory Decisions Committee.

The decision notice imposes a penalty of 102.16 million pounds, net of a 30% early settlement discount. The bank will consider its options regarding the notice.

The bank said it remains in talks with U.S. authorities related to previously disclosed investigations.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED 0.26% 616.8 Delayed Quote.0.97%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.87% 63.8 End-of-day quote.4.93%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.58% 51.55 End-of-day quote.8.02%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 069 M
EBIT 2018 4 221 M
Net income 2018 1 872 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 14,26
P/E ratio 2019 10,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 26 306 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED0.97%26 306
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%349 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%288 903
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 469
WELLS FARGO7.16%232 444
