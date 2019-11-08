Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
News 
News

Standard Chartered : StanChart CEO, CFO take pension cuts after shareholder protest

0
11/08/2019 | 03:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

Standard Chartered said on Friday that the pension allowances for its chief executive and chief financial officer will be halved from January following a shareholder protest.

Bill Winters and Andy Halford have agreed to have their pension allowances cut from 20% to 10% of their salary, putting them in line with the rest of the bank's workforce in Britain.

Bank executives in Britain have been criticised by investors for giving their executives more favourable pension arrangements than the rest of their employees.

In May 36% of votes cast at Standard Chartered's annual shareholder meeting were against its remuneration report, which had recommended that Winters receive a pension allowance in 2019 of 474,000 pounds ($607,000), on top of his fixed salary in cash and shares of 2.4 million pounds.

Winters had previously defended his pension arrangements, calling investors that voted against his allowance "immature and unhelpful" in an interview this summer with the Financial Times.

But StanChart said in a statement on Friday that taking investors' views into consideration, its remuneration committee had concluded that the bank should make the changes to avoid "distraction" from delivering the bank's business strategy.

"This aligns the executive directors' pension arrangement with UK employees of Standard Chartered from the start of 2020," it said.

The changes mean that in 2020 Winters' pension allowance will drop to 237,000 pounds and Halford's to 147,000 pounds. This will reduce the maximum bonus the pair can receive by 8%, since their bonuses are capped at 200% of their fixed pay.

($1 = 0.7804 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 372 M
EBIT 2019 4 829 M
Net income 2019 2 348 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,96x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 30 180 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,25  $
Last Close Price 9,45  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED20.63%30 209
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.57%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.86%208 466
