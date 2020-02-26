Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:35:20 am
591.6 GBp   +1.27%
12:40aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25% -- Update
DJ
12:16aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 2019 Annual Report
PU
12:16aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : StanChart annual profit jumps, but pushes back target on coronavirus, slowing economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:52pm EST
A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong

Standard Chartered on Thursday said its key profit target would take longer to meet on slowing global economic growth and the coronavirus outbreak. The warning came after it posted a 46% jump in its annual profit bolstered by revenue growth in its main markets and lower costs.

The bank said it would take longer to achieve its target of a 10% return on tangible equity (RoTE) previously targeted for 2021, after flagging in October that the goal had become more difficult amid worsening global economic conditions.

The bank, which makes the bulk of its revenue in Asia, posted a pretax profit of $3.71 billion, up from $2.55 billion in 2018 and slightly below the $3.94 billion average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank.

"These headwinds are expected to be transitory, but we now believe it will take longer to achieve our RoTE target of 10% than we previously envisaged," it said in an earnings statement to the stock exchange.

The statement comes after rival HSBC Holdings warned it could face loan losses of up to $600 million if the virus outbreak persists into the second half of the year.

Hong Kong's economy has been hit hard, first by anti-government protests and now by the virus as tourist arrivals slump and residents steer clear of shops. Many employees, including those at StanChart, are working from home.

Analysts and bankers have warned that lenders which derive a large part of their earnings from Hong Kong face at least two quarters of worsening asset quality and slowing loan growth as the virus outbreak hits trade and consumer banking.

StanChart said it had also approved the buyback of up to $500 million worth of shares starting shortly and will review the potential for making a further capital return upon the completion of the sale of a stake in Indonesian lender Permata.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Stocks treated in this article : Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 3.00% 555.7 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
STANDARD CHARTERED 1.27% 591.6 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
12:40aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25% -- Update
DJ
12:16aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 2019 Annual Report
PU
12:16aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 4Q Pretax Underlying Profit Fell 25%
DJ
02/26STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart annual profit jumps, but pushes back target on co..
RE
02/26STANDARD CHARTERED : Results for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2019 - Part..
PU
02/26STANDARD CHARTERED : Supreme Court Reinforces Timelines Under RDB Act
AQ
02/24STANDARD CHARTERED : Philippines offers $117.5 billion investment opportunities ..
AQ
02/24STANDARD CHARTERED : annual earnings release
02/24Investors raise ECB rate cut bets as coronavirus fears bite
RE
02/23Swiss Franc Climbs Against Euro, Leaving Central Bank in Bind
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 392 M
EBIT 2019 4 951 M
Net income 2019 2 201 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 24 384 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,95  $
Last Close Price 7,63  $
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-16.96%24 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.43%395 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.03%271 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.19%267 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%205 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.13%186 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group