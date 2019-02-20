Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:08pm EST
People walk inside the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc said on Wednesday Britain's financial watchdog has imposed a fine of 102.2 million pound ($133.3 million) in relation to its investigation into the bank's historical financial crime controls.

In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday, StanChart said it was considering its options in relation to the decision by the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Regulatory Decisions Committee.

Standard Chartered has been under scrutiny by authorities in both the United Kingdom and United States.

Last month, New York's financial watchdog fined the bank $40 million for attempting to rig transactions in foreign exchange markets between 2007 and 2013.

In October, StanChart's Chief Executive Bill Winters said U.S. authorities were investigating whether it breached Iran-related compliance rules as recently as 2013, a year after it settled with them over earlier allegations of breaches.

The bank said its fourth-quarter results will include a $900 million provision for potential penalties arising from ongoing investigations by U.S. authorities and the FCA's decision, as well as previous settlements.

Standard Chartered will release its 2018 full year results on Feb. 26.

The FCA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan, additional reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
07:08pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdo..
RE
06:32pStandard Chartered Sees $900 Million 4Q Provision for U.S. and U.K. Regulator..
DJ
05:28pSTANDARD CHARTERED : SAN Challenges Malami over $30,000 Paid into Onnoghen's Acc..
AQ
04:03pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Trophy 2019 fixed for March 9
AQ
08:43aSTANDARD CHARTERED MODARABA : Financial results of Orix Modaraba for Quarter end..
AQ
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HSBC, stronger pound pressure FTSE 100; Greggs outshines..
RE
02/19LONDON MARKETS: FTSE Weighed Down By Results From HSBC And BHP; Brexit Fears ..
DJ
02/19STANDARD CHARTERED : SC-We've announced changes to our Board
AQ
02/19QIIB appoints lead arrangers for Sukuk issuance
AQ
02/18BOUBYAN BANK : QIIB appoints banks to arrange investors' meetings abroad
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 069 M
EBIT 2018 4 221 M
Net income 2018 1 872 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 14,26
P/E ratio 2019 10,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 26 306 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED0.97%26 306
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%349 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%288 903
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 469
WELLS FARGO7.16%232 444
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.