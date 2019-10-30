Standard Chartered : StanChart third-quarter profit rises 16%; flags growth, interest rate headwinds

StanChart's pretax profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased to $1.24 billion from $1.07 billion in the same period a year ago, above the $1 billion average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the lender.

StanChart is in the midst of a second three-year turnaround plan under Chief Executive Bill Winters, with plans to double returns and dividends in three years by cutting $700 million in costs and boosting income.

The first of those in 2015-2018 focused on repairing a balance sheet ravaged by ill-advised lending in Asia, improving the bank's internal controls, reducing costs, and shedding unwanted businesses.

"The continuing execution of that strategy remains our priority," Winters said in a statement.

The bank's corporate and institutional banking income grew 13% during the quarter, while private banking rose 14%, it said, adding its core capital ratio remained within the 13-14% target range at 13.5%.

StanChart, however, flagged that there were "growing headwinds from the combination of continuing geopolitical tensions and expectations of declining near-term global growth and interest rates".

StanChart's bigger rival HSBC abandoned on Monday its own return target of greater than 11% by 2020, blaming a worsening revenue outlook and tougher than expected market conditions.

The London-listed shares of StanChart are up 14% so far this year, compared to a 9% drop in rival HSBC's shares.

