Standard Chartered

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
Standard Chartered : StanChart third-quarter profit rises 16%; flags growth, interest rate headwinds

10/30/2019 | 01:18am EDT
A pre-colonial era monument stands along Kenyatta Avenue in front the Standard Chartered Bank in Kenya

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported on Wednesday that third quarter profit rose a better-than-expected 16%, as a surge in business from corporate clients helped the bank weather unrest in its core market of Hong Kong and global trade tensions.

StanChart's pretax profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased to $1.24 billion from $1.07 billion in the same period a year ago, above the $1 billion average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the lender.

StanChart is in the midst of a second three-year turnaround plan under Chief Executive Bill Winters, with plans to double returns and dividends in three years by cutting $700 million in costs and boosting income.

The first of those in 2015-2018 focused on repairing a balance sheet ravaged by ill-advised lending in Asia, improving the bank's internal controls, reducing costs, and shedding unwanted businesses.

"The continuing execution of that strategy remains our priority," Winters said in a statement.

The bank's corporate and institutional banking income grew 13% during the quarter, while private banking rose 14%, it said, adding its core capital ratio remained within the 13-14% target range at 13.5%.

StanChart, however, flagged that there were "growing headwinds from the combination of continuing geopolitical tensions and expectations of declining near-term global growth and interest rates".

StanChart's bigger rival HSBC abandoned on Monday its own return target of greater than 11% by 2020, blaming a worsening revenue outlook and tougher than expected market conditions.

The London-listed shares of StanChart are up 14% so far this year, compared to a 9% drop in rival HSBC's shares.

(Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings Plc
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 363 M
EBIT 2019 4 852 M
Net income 2019 2 378 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 28 554 M
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,91  $
Last Close Price 8,94  $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED14.07%28 604
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.10%404 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.73%289 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%288 869
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.09%220 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.17%203 498
