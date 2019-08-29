Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
Standard Chartered : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Receipts

08/29/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Receipts

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Standard Chartered PLC (the "Company") has provided the holders of Indian Depositary Receipts ("IDRs") of the Company with the opportunity to surrender IDRs held by them during a specified time period and to request the sale of the ordinary shares of the Company underlying such IDRs on the London Stock Exchange.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been filed by the Company with the Indian Stock Exchanges today.

By Order of the Board

Amanda Mellor

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:40:00 UTC
STANDARD CHARTERED0.21%23 958
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.40%338 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 912
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%197 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 397
