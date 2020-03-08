Standard Chartered : Transaction in Own Shares

Log in
03/08/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

6 March 2020

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that today it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, pursuant to the share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 February 2020.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

6 March 2020

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,190,601

Lowest price paid per share:

523.4000

Highest price paid per share:

534.8000

Weighted average price paid per share:

528.4974

Aggregated information of ordinary shares purchased today according to each trading venue:

Weighted

Aggregate

Lowest

Highest

Venue

average price

number of shares

price paid

price paid

paid per share

purchased

per share

per share

London Stock Exchange

528.5049

1,296,959

523.4000

534.8000

Turquoise

528.4820

211,540

523.6000

534.0000

Chi-X (CXE)

528.5053

305,150

523.8000

534.6000

BATS (BXE)

528.4738

376,952

523.4000

534.4000

SC intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,190,514,276 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 797,628,569. This figure for the total number of voting

1

rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.

SC holds no shares in Treasury.

In respect of this buy-back programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will purchase SC's ordinary shares, acting as principal, for a period from 2 March 2020 up to and including 14 May 2020.

Any such share purchases will be effected in accordance with certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with (and subject to limits prescribed by) SC's general authority to repurchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders, Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-Backs.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation, a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3471F_1-2020-3-6.pdf

This announcement will also be available on SC's website at: https://www.sc.com/en/investors/stock- exchange-announcements/

Enquiries to:

Mark Stride, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 8596

Julie Gibson, Head of Media Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 2434

By Order of the Board

Amanda Mellor

Group Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

2

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 23:37:03 UTC
