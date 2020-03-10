Standard Chartered : Transaction in Own Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

10 March 2020

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that today it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, pursuant to the share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 February 2020.

Ordinary Shares: Date of purchase: 10 March 2020 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,190,601 Lowest price paid per share: 462.0000 Highest price paid per share: 499.2000 Weighted average price paid per share: 482.4778

Aggregated information of ordinary shares purchased today according to each trading venue:

Weighted Aggregate Lowest Highest Venue average price number of shares price paid price paid paid per share purchased per share per share London Stock Exchange 482.3930 1,296,959 462.0000 499.2000 Turquoise 482.6941 211,540 466.6000 499.1000 Chi-X (CXE) 482.6491 305,150 466.6000 499.1000 BATS (BXE) 482.5095 376,952 463.8000 499.2000

SC intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,186,135,912 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 796,533,978. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will