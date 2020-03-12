Standard Chartered : Transaction in Own Shares

determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.
SC holds no shares in Treasury.
In respect of this buy-back programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will purchase SC's ordinary shares, acting as principal, for a period from 2 March 2020 up to and including 14 May 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected in accordance with certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with (and subject to limits prescribed by) SC's general authority to repurchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders, Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-Backs.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation, a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0120G_1-2020-3-12.pdf
This announcement will also be available on SC's website at: https://www.sc.com/en/investors/stock- exchange-announcements/
Enquiries to:
Mark Stride, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 8596
Julie Gibson, Head of Media Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 2434
By Order of the Board
Amanda Mellor
Group Company Secretary
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:
Chairman:
José María Viñals Iñiguez
Executive Directors:
William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread