Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/12 12:30:00 pm
422 GBp   -10.57%
07:43pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/11STANDARD CHARTERED : Grant of Share Options
PU
03/11Britain's banks review annual shareholder gatherings amid virus outbreak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

12 March 2020

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that today it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, pursuant to the share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 February 2020.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

12 March 2020

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,190,601

Lowest price paid per share:

418.0000

Highest price paid per share:

459.0000

Weighted average price paid per share:

437.0899

Aggregated information of ordinary shares purchased today according to each trading venue:

Weighted

Aggregate

Lowest

Highest

Venue

average price

number of shares

price paid

price paid

paid per share

purchased

per share

per share

London Stock Exchange

437.0734

1,296,959

418.0000

459.0000

Turquoise

437.1295

211,540

418.5000

458.9000

Chi-X (CXE)

437.1172

305,150

418.2000

458.8000

BATS (BXE)

437.1025

376,952

418.1000

458.9000

SC intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,181,754,710 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 795,438,677. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will

1

determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.

SC holds no shares in Treasury.

In respect of this buy-back programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will purchase SC's ordinary shares, acting as principal, for a period from 2 March 2020 up to and including 14 May 2020.

Any such share purchases will be effected in accordance with certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with (and subject to limits prescribed by) SC's general authority to repurchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders, Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-Backs.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation, a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0120G_1-2020-3-12.pdf

This announcement will also be available on SC's website at: https://www.sc.com/en/investors/stock- exchange-announcements/

Enquiries to:

Mark Stride, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 8596

Julie Gibson, Head of Media Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 2434

By Order of the Board

Amanda Mellor

Group Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

2

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 23:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
07:43pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/11STANDARD CHARTERED : Grant of Share Options
PU
03/11Britain's banks review annual shareholder gatherings amid virus outbreak
RE
03/11Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
RE
03/10STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/09STANDARD CHARTERED : Notice of Intention to Terminate Indian Depository Receipts..
PU
03/09STANDARD CHARTERED : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
03/08STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/06Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Fr..
RE
03/06In London and NY, banks send staff home and to other locations as virus sprea..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 675 M
EBIT 2020 4 820 M
Net income 2020 2 663 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
P/E ratio 2021 5,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 16 709 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,32  $
Last Close Price 5,26  $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-33.76%19 313
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%294 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.94%266 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.42%208 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.63%197 791
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%141 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group