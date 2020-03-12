Standard Chartered : Transaction in Own Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

12 March 2020

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that today it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, pursuant to the share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 February 2020.

Ordinary Shares: Date of purchase: 12 March 2020 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,190,601 Lowest price paid per share: 418.0000 Highest price paid per share: 459.0000 Weighted average price paid per share: 437.0899

Aggregated information of ordinary shares purchased today according to each trading venue:

Weighted Aggregate Lowest Highest Venue average price number of shares price paid price paid paid per share purchased per share per share London Stock Exchange 437.0734 1,296,959 418.0000 459.0000 Turquoise 437.1295 211,540 418.5000 458.9000 Chi-X (CXE) 437.1172 305,150 418.2000 458.8000 BATS (BXE) 437.1025 376,952 418.1000 458.9000

SC intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,181,754,710 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 795,438,677. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will