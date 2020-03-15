Standard Chartered : Transaction in Own Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

13 March 2020

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that today it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, pursuant to the share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 February 2020.

Ordinary Shares: Date of purchase: 13 March 2020 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,190,601 Lowest price paid per share: 428.0000 Highest price paid per share: 474.9000 Weighted average price paid per share: 448.6959

Aggregated information of ordinary shares purchased today according to each trading venue:

Weighted Aggregate Lowest Highest Venue average price number of shares price paid price paid paid per share purchased per share per share London Stock Exchange 448.6109 1,296,959 428.0000 474.1000 Turquoise 448.8058 211,540 428.6000 474.7000 Chi-X (CXE) 448.8031 305,150 428.5000 474.8000 BATS (BXE) 448.8399 376,952 428.3000 474.9000

SC intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,179,564,109 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 794,891,027. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will