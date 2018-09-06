Standard Chartered : We’ve appointed David Whiteing as Group Chief Operating Officer

6 September 2018

Expanded Role Includes IT Operations; Gorriz Continues to Lead on Digital Transformation

Thursday, 6 September 2018, London and Singapore - Standard Chartered today announces the appointment of David Whiteing as Group Chief Operating Officer, a newly expanded role that brings together the Chief Operating Officer's (COO) team with the Bank's global and country operations teams that formerly sat within Information Technology Operations.

David joins from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he was Group Executive and Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services. He joins the Group on 10 September, will be based in Singapore and will report to Group Chief Executive Bill Winters. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Doris Honold, Group COO, will work with David and Michael Gorriz to effect the separation of Operations from Technology and the integration with our existing COO function. She will remain as part of the Management Team. Her next role will be announced in due course.

These changes will allow us to increase our focus on Operations while liberating our technology teams to focus on our resilience and our aggressive innovation agenda. The combined COO and Operations group will provide better support for our clients and business and function leaders.

Michael Gorriz, Group Chief Information Officer, will continue to lead the Group's digital transformation and innovation programmes, working closely with David on the transfer of operations to the new Operations function.

"These changes reflect two vital objectives - ensuring operational excellence in service to our clients and accelerating our digital transformation," said Winters. "Bringing David on board with a mandate to improve efficiency and deliver better experiences for our clients also gives Michael's team more space to relentlessly pursue our tech and innovation agenda.

"In her role as the COO of the Bank, Doris has been instrumental in driving change and transformation within the COO function and driving efficiencies across the Bank. Her experience, knowledge and expertise will be essential during this next phase and as we transition to these two newly formed functions."

- ENDS -