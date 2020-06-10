Standard Chartered : We've appointed Marc van de Walle to head global Wealth Management business

Singapore - Standard Chartered is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc van de Walle as Global Head, Wealth Management, with effect from 6 July 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Marc will be based in Singapore and report to Benjamin Hung, Regional CEO Greater China & North Asia, CEO Retail Banking and Wealth Management.

Marc joins from Bank of Singapore, where he was most recently Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Products and was concurrently Head of Wealth Management for OCBC. He brings deep experience of the banking industry, including running global products that support both Bank of Singapore's private banking and OCBC's retail clients, corporate strategy and business transformation.

Didier von Daeniken, currently Global Head, Private Banking and Wealth Management, will focus his time fully on running the Private Banking business from 6 July 2020. Having led both businesses since joining the Bank in 2016, Didier has taken the Private Bank through a successful transformation and achieved three successive years of income growth. In 2019, the Private Bank recorded strong double-digit income and asset under management growth. Didier's dedication to building the Wealth Management business has enabled the Bank to grow its affluent business through supporting both the Retail Bank and Private Bank.

