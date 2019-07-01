Log in
Standard Chartered : Where will growth be fastest in the next decade?

07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

Economies growing at 7 per cent or more each year will roughly double in size in a decade. In the 2020s, we believe just seven countries will make it into the 7 per cent Club, and most of them will be in Asia.

Our Global Chief Economist, David Mann, talks us through his forecast:

  • The countries in the 7 per cent Club in the 2020s are likely to be: India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Philippines, Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire
  • China has exited the Club, after being a member for almost four decades, reflecting both a slowdown in economic growth and a progression towards higher per-capita incomes that makes faster growth rates more difficult to sustain
  • With young labour forces and accelerating structural reforms, India and Bangladesh will likely dominate the 7 per cent Club in 2020s
  • Some bright spots to watch out for from the ASEAN region, are Vietnam (with its manufacturing and export growth) and the Philippines (with its greater infrastructure spending)
  • Sustained reforms would help Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire to extend their stay in the 7 per cent Club into the 2020s
  • 7 per cent Club members tend to have national savings rates of at least 20-25 per cent of GDP

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:07 UTC
