Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/14 10:48:45 am
670.7 GBp   -0.25%
10:11aSTANDARD CHARTE : appoints Richard Horrocks-Taylor as Global Head of..
PU
08/10STANDARD CHARTE : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
08/10STANDARD CHARTE : unveil new life insurance policy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Standard Chartered : appoints Richard Horrocks-Taylor as Global Head of Metals and Mining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 10:11am CEST
14 August 2018

Standard Chartered has appointed Richard Horrocks-Taylor as Global Head, Metals and Mining. Richard who will be based in London and reports to Ananth Venkat, Global Head, Global Industries Group, started his role with the bank last week.

Richard is a highly experienced industry banker with well over 20 years covering the mining sector. He has a strong record of working with mining clients across the emerging markets. Richard was most recently with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) where he headed RBC's European, African and FSU metals and mining business since 2008. Prior to RBC, he worked for other investment banks including JP Morgan and Flemings in London, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

In this new role, Richard will lead strategic coverage for Standard Chartered's metals and mining clients, working closely with the bank's coverage and product teams globally.

Commenting on Richard's appointment, Ananth Venkat, Global Head, Global Industries Group said, "As a leading emerging markets bank with a strong a commodities focus, Standard Chartered has always been a leading banking partner for the metals and mining industry. The appointment of Richard into this role will ensure that we continue to keep a granular focus on this sector and build further depth to support the future growth aspirations of our clients."

On joining the bank, Richard Horrocks-Taylor said, "I am excited about joining Standard Chartered with its longstanding strength in both commodities and the key emerging markets for mining. I look forward to working with the global team to extend and enhance our strategic dialogue with our key clients in the sector."

For further information please contact:

TAN Hsueh Mei
Group Corporate Affairs
Standard Chartered Bank
Tel: +65 6596 9289

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with more than a 150-year history in some of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

We are present in more than 60 markets, with over 1,000 branches and around 3,000 ATMs.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 08:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
10:11aSTANDARD CHARTERED : appoints Richard Horrocks-Taylor as Global Head of Metals a..
PU
08/12CORRECTION AND APOLOGY : Banker of the Year – Iraq
AQ
08/10STANDARD CHARTERED : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
08/10STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BOTSWANA : unveil new life insurance policy
AQ
08/10STANDARD CHARTERED : Prudential Life enter into bancassurance partnership
AQ
08/09STANDARD CHARTERED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
08/07STANDARD CHARTERED : Credit balance issue
AQ
08/07Foreign lenders eye B&R prospects
AQ
08/07Foreign lenders eye B&R prospects
AQ
08/06ILLEGAL WILDLIFE TRAFFICKING : it will take a network to defeat the networks
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31Standard Chartered PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Standard Chartered PLC reports 1H results 
05/31Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Retail Banking Investor Seminar - Slideshow 
05/23BARCLAYS-STANDARD CHARTERED MERGER W : Wsj 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 322 M
EBIT 2018 4 476 M
Net income 2018 2 285 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 12,53
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 28 682 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
Doris Honold Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-13.81%28 682
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.22%397 950
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%315 629
WELLS FARGO-4.32%284 771
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%283 592
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%241 122
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.