Standard Chartered : appoints Richard Horrocks-Taylor as Global Head of Metals and Mining

14 August 2018

Standard Chartered has appointed Richard Horrocks-Taylor as Global Head, Metals and Mining. Richard who will be based in London and reports to Ananth Venkat, Global Head, Global Industries Group, started his role with the bank last week.

Richard is a highly experienced industry banker with well over 20 years covering the mining sector. He has a strong record of working with mining clients across the emerging markets. Richard was most recently with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) where he headed RBC's European, African and FSU metals and mining business since 2008. Prior to RBC, he worked for other investment banks including JP Morgan and Flemings in London, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

In this new role, Richard will lead strategic coverage for Standard Chartered's metals and mining clients, working closely with the bank's coverage and product teams globally.

Commenting on Richard's appointment, Ananth Venkat, Global Head, Global Industries Group said, "As a leading emerging markets bank with a strong a commodities focus, Standard Chartered has always been a leading banking partner for the metals and mining industry. The appointment of Richard into this role will ensure that we continue to keep a granular focus on this sector and build further depth to support the future growth aspirations of our clients."

On joining the bank, Richard Horrocks-Taylor said, "I am excited about joining Standard Chartered with its longstanding strength in both commodities and the key emerging markets for mining. I look forward to working with the global team to extend and enhance our strategic dialogue with our key clients in the sector."

TAN Hsueh Mei

Group Corporate Affairs

Standard Chartered Bank

Tel: +65 6596 9289