Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Standard Chartered : says approval for Frankfurt Brexit hub pushed to autumn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:58pm CEST
A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered will likely have to wait until the autumn at the earliest for approval from German and European banking regulators to turn its Frankfurt branch into its European Union subsidiary, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.

Standard Chartered may also have to move "a few" more jobs than originally envisaged to Frankfurt, the spokeswoman said, as the bank seeks to satisfy the European Central Bank and German authorities about its plans for the hub to conduct its business in Europe after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

The bank began interviewing candidates in March this year for about 20 jobs it is moving to Frankfurt, Reuters reported on March 7, after it submitted its license application to German and European authorities in November 2017.

Nine months later StanChart is still waiting for approval, a sign of how European regulators are pushing banks to transfer more staff and submit more detailed plans for their European hubs to avoid them becoming little more than empty shells.

Standard Chartered was among the first of about 20 banks to formally apply for licenses to open bases or expand existing ones in the euro zone by March 2019.

The delay in the finalization of the move comes amid deepening scrutiny by the main European banking regulator to ensure lenders have a long-term plan to staff and structure their post-Brexit hubs.

The ECB, which supervises the main lenders in the euro zone and is a central player in setting conditions for the new bases, said last month it will prevent banks from creating token offices.

Banks will be particularly scrutinized as to whether work that is outsourced from European hubs to countries outside Europe still complies with local regulations within the trading bloc.

Standard Chartered has to that end created a dedicated "outsourcing oversight officer" role in Frankfurt, the spokeswoman said, whose duties will be to ensure that such overseas business activities are compliant with German and European rules.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by David Evans)

By Lawrence White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
02:58pSTANDARD CHARTERED : says approval for Frankfurt Brexit hub pushed to autumn
RE
02:55pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart says approval for Frankfurt Brexit hub pushed to ..
RE
12:00pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Warning issued over staff moves
AQ
07:11aSTANDARD CHARTERED : exec warns Brexit could cost UK more jobs
AQ
08/19STANDARD CHARTERED : EU may force banking jobs away from UK after Brexit, warns ..
AQ
08/18STANDARD CHARTERED : NOVOAIR to increase flights on domestic routes
AQ
08/17STANDARD CHARTERED : Publication of Final Terms
PU
08/17STANDARD CHARTERED : Block Listing of Shares
PU
08/16STANDARD CHARTERED : hosts briefing session for corporate clients in Jordan
AQ
08/15STANDARD CHARTERED : British Deputy High Commission partners with Standard Chart..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31Standard Chartered PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Standard Chartered PLC reports 1H results 
05/31Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Retail Banking Investor Seminar - Slideshow 
05/23BARCLAYS-STANDARD CHARTERED MERGER W : Wsj 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 321 M
EBIT 2018 4 467 M
Net income 2018 2 285 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 12,02
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 27 165 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
Doris Honold Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-17.34%27 095
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.