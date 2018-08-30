Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Standard Chartered : to pilot industry’s first blockchain-based smart guarantees in trade finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:37am CEST
30 August 2018
Collaborating with Siemens Financial Services and TradeIX to create a self-executing smart guarantees proposition

Standard Chartered announced today a collaboration with Siemens Financial Services, the financing arm of Siemens, and TradeIX, a digital trade provider, to carry out an industry-first client pilot to create an end-to-end blockchain-based smart guarantees proposition in trade finance. With a view to transform the traditionally paper intensive Bank Guarantees business, this is the first blockchain client pilot that fully digitises the process, from initiation of the bank guarantee to the claim handling.

Motasim Iqbal, Head, Transaction Banking UAE, Standard Chartered, said: "This is an industry-defining solution which we believe will transform the way guarantees are issued and processed in the UAE. Siemens Financial Services has been a key partner for us to build and develop this pilot on the distributed ledger and we believe that this technology can further be harnessed by the Dubai Smart City initiative."

Unlike a letter of credit which involves multiple parties, performance details and over 100 pages of documents, a commercial bank guarantee is a much simpler instrument to digitise. This solution will enable Siemens to digitise its guarantee process for customers with large transaction volumes in the future, spanning issuance, amendments and claims, eliminating the multiple touch-points and inefficiencies which are inherent in the paper intensive process today.

Michael Bueker, Chief Financial Officer, Siemens LLC said: "While digitalisation is revolutionising whole industries, incorporating digital trade finance solution into our daily operations is an important step. Especially at Siemens, as a digitalisation pioneer, this move is part of our strategic mission of going digital in all arenas. This will streamline our processes and make our trade finance operations smoother, faster and more efficient. We are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered in leading such game-changing transformation which will help our customers go digital in their guarantee and claim processes and achieve higher efficiency."

The pilot started in March 2018 and will be fully completed later this year. The proposition is based on auto-executing smart contracts, leveraging the Corda Distributed Ledger and application layer provided by TradeIX.

Rob Barnes, TradeIX said: "We believe that global trade is at the cusp of multi-level digital transformation which will revolutionise the entire business and operating model. As the platform provider, we are excited to be involved with Standard Chartered and Siemens Financial Services to help script this journey and bring the power of the distributed ledger to solve the challenges facing today's trade ecosystem."

Samuel Mathew, Global Head, Trade Products, Standard Chartered, said: "The future of trade is going to be all about data. To this end, we are excited to be the first in the industry to co-create this solution with Siemens Financial Services and explore innovative ways on how we can digitise trade and leverage real-time data to deliver efficiency gains and transform the way trade finance is conducted. Technology is core to Standard Chartered's strategy and we remain fully committed to delivering the next generation of best-in-class trade products to facilitate trade flows for our clients across Asia, Africa and the Middle East."

- ENDS -

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About TradeIX

TradeIX is rewiring the $8 trillion trade finance market with the TradeIX Platform providing applications, technology tools, and core infrastructure for the trade finance ecosystem. The TradeIX Platform enables trade finance parties to more easily, flexibly and efficiently connect to the broader trade finance market, including suppliers, buyers, service providers, B2B networks, credit underwriters and financial institutions. The Platform provides benefits to all trade finance parties through enhanced funding opportunities, lower cost and reduced risk. For more information visit: www.tradeix.com.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Low
Standard Chartered Bank
Tel: +65 6596 6001

Wasim Ben Khadra
Mobile: +971 56 508 0106
Tel: + 971 4508 3221

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with more than a 150-year history in some of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

We are present in more than 60 markets, with over 1,000 branches and around 3,000 ATMs.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 05:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
07:37aSTANDARD CHARTERED : to pilot industry’s first blockchain-based smart guar..
PU
07:21aMay offers City expertise to boost Africa
AQ
05:32aFOREX SCAM : CBN Fines 4 Banks N5.87Bn, Orders MTN to Refund $8Bn
AQ
02:13aILLEGAL REPATRIATION : MTN to refund $8.13bn as CBN fines 4 banks N5.87bn
AQ
12:59aTheresa May faces new Kenya in maiden visit 38 years on
AQ
08/29STANDARD CHARTERED : Ex-Centum director joins StanChart Bank board
AQ
08/29STANDARD CHARTERED : CBN imposes N5.87bn fine on four banks for violating extant..
AQ
08/29Nigeria's central bank to fine four banks, ask MTN to return funds to country..
RE
08/29STANDARD CHARTERED : Charted may face new penalty over Iran sanctions breach
AQ
08/29STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart to pilot smart guarantees in trade finance
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29(Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/29WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Efforts Continue To Update NAFTA 
08/29Standard Chartered may face another fine 
08/20STANDARD CHARTERED IN TALKS TO SELL : Reuters 
07/31Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 335 M
EBIT 2018 4 432 M
Net income 2018 2 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 12,25
P/E ratio 2019 9,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 27 759 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
Doris Honold Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-17.65%27 465
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.25%392 249
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%312 732
WELLS FARGO-2.82%284 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%283 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 794
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.