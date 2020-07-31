Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered PLC    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's Manufacturing Recovery Picks Up the Pace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:19am EDT

By Jonathan Cheng

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in July, as improving demand inside and outside the country kept the recovery of the world's second-largest economy on track.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.1 in July from 50.9 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, beating economists' expectations and marking the fifth consecutive month that the closely watched measure of China's factory activity topped the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a gauge of business activity outside the factory floor, remained in positive territory, thanks to robust activity in the property and investment sectors, fueling construction activity.

Even so, the overall nonmanufacturing index slipped to 54.2 in July, compared with 54.4 in June, the statistics bureau said, indicating a slight deceleration in the recovery for China's service sector as heavy floods hit swaths of central and southern China.

Taken together, the data suggests that consumer demand continues to lag behind the recovery in China's industrial capacity, which has recovered more quickly from the coronavirus.

"It's still a two-track recovery," said Andrew Polk, a partner at research firm Trivium China. Mr. Polk said that while recent data points show China's factories have returned to pre-coronavirus levels, consumer demand remains much weaker--which means inventory is piling up.

"It's good in the short term, but it's building in headwinds to growth in the third and fourth quarter," he said. "Industry later will have to back off to draw down its inventory." He added, "It's still far off from what we'd call a normal recovery."

On the manufacturing side, subindexes for both production and new orders grew at a faster pace in July, thanks in large part to a substantial improvement in new export orders--though the measure of overseas demand still remained in contraction territory.

"Friday's data showed China's recovery is moving forward with continued supply-side resumptions, while demand still lagged behind," said Ding Shuang, an economist at Standard Chartered.

The pandemic's continued toll on Western countries that are struggling to contain the virus, including the U.S., has been a double-edged sword for China's economy. While it has sapped overseas demand, it has also opened an opportunity for China's factories to fill the void, Mr. Ding said.

China's strong factory bounceback helped drive China's overall economy to a 3.2% expansion in second-quarter gross domestic product from a year earlier, after it suffered a historic 6.8% contraction in the first three months of the year.

On Monday, China reported that profits at its large industrial companies rose by double-digit percentage points from a year earlier in June. Earlier this month, China posted a surprise increase in exports for June, rising 0.5% from a year earlier.

With the recovery largely on track, China's top policy makers signaled Thursday that they wouldn't further ramp up stimulus measures that could exacerbate financial risks and add to mounting debt worries, a lesson Beijing learned after launching a huge stimulus program to counter the 2008 financial crisis.

Chinese leaders seemed to take note of these challenges by pledging again in Thursday's meeting to give priority to spurring on the domestic economy, while encouraging the domestic and export economies to feed off each other.

Economists have argued that it is still too early for China to roll back stimulus measures, given the uneven nature of the government-supported recovery and continued external headwinds, including the worsening pandemic in some parts of the world and rising U.S.-China geopolitical tensions.

Grace Zhu contributed to this article.

Write to Jonathan Cheng at jonathan.cheng@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
01:19aChina's Manufacturing Recovery Picks Up the Pace
DJ
07/30STANDARD CHARTERED : Completion of Delisting of Indian Depository Receipts
PU
07/30Financials Down As European Bank Earnings Remain Weak -- Financials Roundup
DJ
07/30Sales of Household Staples Boost Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Lloyds, Stan Chart weigh on FTSE 100 amid global stocks ..
RE
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : A flurry of earnings reports, day 2
07/30British Banks Have Worries Beyond Coronavirus
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30StanChart to sharpen focus on costs after first-half profit hit by loan losse..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 448 M - -
Net income 2020 903 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 2,38%
Capitalization 16 285 M 16 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 82 494
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,30 $
Last Close Price 5,17 $
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-44.68%16 172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.49%303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.32%130 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group