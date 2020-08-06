Log in
Standard Chartered : HY 2020 Pillar 3 Disclosures

08/06/2020 | 05:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

6 August 2020

HY 2020 Pillar 3 Disclosures

The 2020 Half Year Pillar 3 Disclosures has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The document can also be viewed on the Company's website, https://www.sc.com/en/investors/financial-results/

Contact name for enquiries

Mark Stride - Investor queries

mark.stride@sc.com +44 20 7885 8596

Jonathan Tracey - Media queries

jonathan.tracey@sc.com +44 20 7885 7613

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:33:06 UTC
