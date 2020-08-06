Log in
Standard Chartered : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31/7/2020

08/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/07/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Standard Chartered PLC

Date Submitted

6 August 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of other

(1)

(2)

No of preference shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

£1.00

US$5.00

preceding month

3,156,182,262

N/A

195,285,000

15,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

3,156,182,262

195,285,000

15,000

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

option scheme

issued during

which may be

including EGM

the month

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

close of the

class of shares

month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. 2011 Discretionary

Share Plan - Performance

Share Award

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

28,465

(Note 1)

2. 2011 Discretionary

Share Plan - Restricted

Share Award

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

43,777

Nil

83,260

Nil

40,615,188

(Note 1)

3. 2011 Discretionary

Share Plan - Management

Long Term Incentive Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

61,873

Nil

19,164,238

(Note 1)

4. 2011 Discretionary

Share Plan - Executive

Long Term Incentive Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3,753,427

(Note 1)

5. Standard Chartered

2013 Sharesave Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

123,361

Nil

10,516,479

(Note 1)

6.

(

/

/

)

Shares

(Note 1)

7.

(

/

/

)

Shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

£0.00

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

shares of

No. of new

issuer

shares of issuer

issued

which may be

Amount at

during the

issued pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. US$2 billion 6.5% Resetting Perpetual Subordinated

Contingent Convertible

Securities

US$

US$2 billion

Nil

US$2 billion

Nil

184,077,312**

Stock code (if listed)

5890

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

US$10.865*

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(08/05/2014)

2. US$2 billion 7.5% Resetting Perpetual Subordinated

Contingent Convertible

Securities

US$

US$2 billion

Nil

US$2 billion

Nil

258,665,287

Stock code (if listed)

4305

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

US$7.732*

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(04/05/2016)

3. US$1 billion 7.75%

Resetting Perpetual

Subordinated Contingent

Convertible Securities

US$

US$1 billion

Nil

US$1 billion

Nil

129,332,643

Stock code (if listed)

5348

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

US$7.732*

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(04/05/2016)

4. SGD750,000,000 5.375% Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent

SGD

SGD

Convertible Securities

SGD

750,000,000

Nil

750,000,000

Nil

68,750,572

Stock code (if listed)

5986

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

SGD10.909*

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(08/05/2019)

5. US$1 billion 6% Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent

Convertible Securities

US$

US$1 billion

Nil

US$1 billion

Nil

187,582,067

Stock code (if listed)

40276

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

US$ 5.331*

March 2019

No. of new

shares of

No. of new

issuer

shares of issuer

issued

which may be

Amount at

during the

issued pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(06/05/2020)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

  • Conversion price of the security
  • Adjusted post rights issue

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares

issuer which may be

issued pursuant

of issuer issued

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

during the month

thereto as at close of

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

shares of

No. of new

issuer which

shares of

may be

issuer issued

issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

N/A

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

N/A

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

N/A

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

N/A

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

March 2019

No. of new

shares of

No. of new

issuer which

shares of

may be

issuer issued

issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

N/A

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

currency

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

N/A

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

-

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

N/A

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

N/A

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

March 2019

No. of new

shares of

No. of new

issuer which

shares of

may be

issuer issued

issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

N/A

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price :

State

N/A

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

N/A

E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share

Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

March 2019

  1. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  2. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  3. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  4. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  5. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: ___ Fan Mei Kee Maggie ______________________

Title: _________ Assistant Company Secretary___________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:08:04 UTC
