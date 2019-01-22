Standard Chartered CFO Says New UK Brexit Vote Might End Deadlock -- Reuters

-- The chief financial officer of Standard Chartered bank suggested a new referendum on the question of Brexit might help end the political deadlock over the U.K.'s plans to exit the European Union, Reuters reports Tuesday.

-- Andy Halford said given the gridlock over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with the EU, a second referendum might be "a way forward," the report said.

-- Separately, Citigroup Chief Executive Mike Corbat said holding a new vote on the decision to exit the EU would be "a challenge," the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-davos-meeting-stanchart/stanchart-cfo-says-second-referendum-a-way-forward-to-break-brexit-stalemate-idUSKCN1PG113?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com