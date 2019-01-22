Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Standard Chartered PLC    2888STAT   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC (2888STAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered CFO Says New UK Brexit Vote Might End Deadlock -- Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:48pm EST

-- The chief financial officer of Standard Chartered bank suggested a new referendum on the question of Brexit might help end the political deadlock over the U.K.'s plans to exit the European Union, Reuters reports Tuesday.

-- Andy Halford said given the gridlock over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with the EU, a second referendum might be "a way forward," the report said.

-- Separately, Citigroup Chief Executive Mike Corbat said holding a new vote on the decision to exit the EU would be "a challenge," the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-davos-meeting-stanchart/stanchart-cfo-says-second-referendum-a-way-forward-to-break-brexit-stalemate-idUSKCN1PG113?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.37% 623.2 Delayed Quote.2.66%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.00% 51.05 End-of-day quote.6.35%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.81% 62.25 End-of-day quote.2.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
01:48pStandard Chartered CFO Says New UK Brexit Vote Might End Deadlock -- Reuters
DJ
01:23pStanChart CFO says second referendum 'a way forward' to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
01:18pDavos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
RE
12:24pStanChart CFO says second referendum "a way forward" to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
07:21aSTANDARD CHARTERED : His Lordship's cross
AQ
05:38aStanChart CFO says second referendum 'a way forward' to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
05:32aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Vietnam to remain a fast growing Asian economy
AQ
01/21Major StanChart Investor Demands Quicker Progress -FT
DJ
01/18STANDARD CHARTERED : Bank fined for sending Rs 63 lakh bill to credit card user
AQ
01/18STANDARD CHARTERED : Sc Bank Korea Gets w100b Investment from Parent Firm
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 095 M
EBIT 2018 4 262 M
Net income 2018 1 854 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 26 567 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,02 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC2.38%26 567
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%347 805
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%283 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%277 155
WELLS FARGO8.53%235 409
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.71%226 759
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.