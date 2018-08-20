Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Standard Chartered PLC    2888STAT   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC (2888STAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Standard Chartered Sells an Asia Real-Estate Business to Actis -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

--Standard Chartered has sold its principal finance real-estate business in Asia to Actis, according to a statement from Actis and a Reuters report Monday.

--The acquired business has 20 real estate professionals and includes seven assets in China, India and South Korea.

--According to Reuters, Standard Chartered is in talks to sell its private-equity business to Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-stanchart-m-a-actis/exclusive-standard-chartered-sells-real-estate-business-to-actis-and-icg-idUSKCN1L51GN

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 1.09% 1022 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
STANDARD CHARTERED 0.50% 648 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.69% 65.5 End-of-day quote.-19.53%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.45% 56.25 End-of-day quote.-7.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
09:22pStandard Chartered Sells an Asia Real-Estate Business to Actis -Reuters
DJ
05:22pEXCLUSIVE : Standard Chartered sells principal finance business to Actis and ICG
RE
05:21pExclusive - StanChart sells principal finance business to Actis and ICG
RE
02:58pSTANDARD CHARTERED : says approval for Frankfurt Brexit hub pushed to autumn
RE
02:55pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart says approval for Frankfurt Brexit hub pushed to ..
RE
12:00pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Warning issued over staff moves
AQ
07:11aSTANDARD CHARTERED : exec warns Brexit could cost UK more jobs
AQ
08/19STANDARD CHARTERED : EU may force banking jobs away from UK after Brexit, warns ..
AQ
08/18STANDARD CHARTERED : NOVOAIR to increase flights on domestic routes
AQ
08/17STANDARD CHARTERED : Publication of Final Terms
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 321 M
EBIT 2018 4 467 M
Net income 2018 2 285 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 12,02
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 27 165 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
Doris Honold Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-19.53%27 095
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.