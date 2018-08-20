Standard Chartered Sells an Asia Real-Estate Business to Actis -Reuters

--Standard Chartered has sold its principal finance real-estate business in Asia to Actis, according to a statement from Actis and a Reuters report Monday.

--The acquired business has 20 real estate professionals and includes seven assets in China, India and South Korea.

--According to Reuters, Standard Chartered is in talks to sell its private-equity business to Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-stanchart-m-a-actis/exclusive-standard-chartered-sells-real-estate-business-to-actis-and-icg-idUSKCN1L51GN

