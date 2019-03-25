Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Standard Chartered PLC    2888STAT   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(2888STAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : StanChart CEO says fears of China growth slowdown, trade war are receding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 11:08pm EDT
China Development Forum in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC Chief Executive Bill Winters said fears over a slowdown in China's economic growth and the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade tensions are "receding a bit".

"China has taken modest actions to re-stimulate the economy," Winters said at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

"We feel quite good about China," he said.

Since July 2018, the United States has imposed duties on $250 billion (£189.4 billion) worth of Chinese imports, including $50 billion in technology and industrial goods at 25 percent and $200 billion in other products at 10 percent.

China has hit back with tariffs on about $110 billion worth of U.S. goods, including soybeans and other commodities.

The eight-month trade war between the world's two largest economies has raised costs, roiled financial markets, shrunk U.S. farm exports and disrupted manufacturing supply chains.

StanChart, which makes most of its revenue in Asia, has seen its fortunes slump as restructuring under Winters repaired a balance sheet hit by excessive lending in the previous decade, but left the bank struggling to lift profit.

Last month, the bank unveiled plans to double returns and dividends in three years by cutting $700 million in costs and boosting income, even though it missed its previous targets in tough market conditions.

The 150-year-old group's latest plans coincide with a risk of a slowdown in its core emerging markets due to the trade war as well as economic uncertainties in China and Britain, two of its main markets.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

Stocks treated in this article : Standard Chartered, Standard Chartered PLC
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED 0.36% 580.7 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -3.28% 60.5 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
11:08pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart CEO says fears of China growth slowdown, trade wa..
RE
10:38aSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart launches Standard Chartered Belt & Road relay
AQ
10:21aSTANDARD CHARTERED MODARABA : launches women in tech programme in Pakistan to su..
AQ
09:41aRAKBANK to commence investor meetings in preparation for an upcoming bond is..
AQ
09:22aONNOGHEN : No allegations of $3m, 55 houses before tribunal - Prosecutor
AQ
04:49aSTANDARD CHARTERED : launches first-ever global event along BRI
AQ
03/24DEUTSCHE BANK : QNB Group announces successful closing of bond issuance of $1bn ..
AQ
03/24Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan hires banks for debut dollar sukuk - sources
RE
03/24STANDARD CHARTERED : DFSA, StanChart in bid to curb illicit wildlife trade
AQ
03/24STANDARD CHARTERED : DFSA, Standard Chartered Bank focus on curbing illicit wild..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 672 M
EBIT 2019 4 684 M
Net income 2019 2 319 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 11,45
P/E ratio 2020 8,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 25 294 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-0.49%25 294
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.19%326 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%289 720
BANK OF AMERICA9.62%260 348
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%237 237
WELLS FARGO4.84%219 422
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.