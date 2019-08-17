Standard Chartered faces fine for sanctions breaches: Sky News

Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, which includes police and intelligence officers as well as finance ministry officials, has notified the lender that it aims to impose a penalty of more than 10 million pounds ($12 million) on the bank in coming weeks, Sky News said http://bit.ly/2ZatPEx.

Sky News provided no further details. Standard Chartered said it had no comment on the report.

The bank agreed in April to pay $1.1 billion to U.S. and British authorities for conducting illegal financial transactions that violated sanctions against Iran and other countries.

