STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(2888STAT)
Standard Chartered faces fine for sanctions breaches: Sky News

08/17/2019 | 08:19am EDT
A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Banking group Standard Chartered is facing a fine for failing to prevent sanctions breaches, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, which includes police and intelligence officers as well as finance ministry officials, has notified the lender that it aims to impose a penalty of more than 10 million pounds ($12 million) on the bank in coming weeks, Sky News said http://bit.ly/2ZatPEx.

Sky News provided no further details. Standard Chartered said it had no comment on the report.

The bank agreed in April to pay $1.1 billion to U.S. and British authorities for conducting illegal financial transactions that violated sanctions against Iran and other countries.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED 1.66% 612.4 Delayed Quote.0.51%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.00% 57.5 End-of-day quote.-5.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 428 M
EBIT 2019 4 892 M
Net income 2019 2 448 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 9,47x
P/E ratio 2020 7,83x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 2 507 M
