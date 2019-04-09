Standard Chartered to Pay $1.1 Billion in Iran Sanctions Settlement -- 2nd Update

By Margot Patrick

Standard Chartered PLC on Tuesday agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle allegations it violated sanctions on Iran and other countries, marking the end of a long-running probe by U.S. and U.K. regulators that had weighed on the bank's share price.

The U.K.-based bank took a $900 million provision earlier this year to help cover the settlement. It is one of the largest settlements paid by a bank over alleged sanctions violations, although it is far smaller than the $8.9 billion French bank BNP Paribas paid in penalties in 2014.

Standard Chartered said it accepts full responsibility for the violations identified by authorities including the Justice Department and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, while also blaming some of the activities on two unnamed former employees. Existing corporate probation agreements with the Justice Department and the Manhattan district attorney's office will be extended until April 2021, it said.

In a court filing, the Justice Department said Standard Chartered serviced customers with known Iranian connections through its Dubai branch between 2007 and 2011, resulting in around $240 million in transactions being processed through the U.S. The bank will now forfeit that amount and make settlement payments to the Justice Department, the FCA, the Manhattan DA, the Federal Reserve, the New York Department of Financial Services and the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The Justice Department said a former employee in the Dubai branch pleaded guilty, and a former customer of the branch, an Iranian national, has been charged.

The FCA said it found "serious and sustained shortcomings" in the bank's anti-money-laundering controls. In one instance, it said the bank opened an account for a consulate in the United Arab Emirates with 3 million U.A.E. dirham ($816,750) in a suitcase, without making adequate checks on the source of funds. OFAC said its settlement also resolves other apparent violations of sanctions relating to Cuba, Myanmar, Sudan, Syria and Zimbabwe.

The sanctions probe has hung over Standard Chartered since Chief Executive Bill Winters started in 2015 with the aim of cleaning up the bank's culture and soured books of loans. On Tuesday, he said the bank will continue to root out any issues that threaten trust in the bank.

In the court filing in Washington, D.C. federal court, the Justice Department said two Standard Chartered employees conspired between 2007 and 2011 to skirt a formal ban by the bank on Iran-related business, and provided false information to bank compliance workers to disguise clients' Iranian connections.

The bank had first disclosed the probe in 2014, and some analysts initially predicted fines as large as $2 billion. Its shares were up just under 1% after the announcement.

In 2012, Standard Chartered paid $667 million to settle U.S. authorities' allegations of potential sanctions breaches between 2001 and 2007 that included transactions with Iranian companies.

In Tuesday's court filing, the DOJ said it opened its probe after U.S. law enforcement learned through an unrelated investigation that Standard Chartered may have continued processing dollar transactions for companies and individuals with ties to Iran and other sanctioned countries after 2007.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com