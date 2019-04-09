Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Standard Chartered PLC    2888STAT   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(2888STAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered to Pay $1.1 Billion in Iran Sanctions Settlement -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

By Margot Patrick

Standard Chartered PLC on Tuesday agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle allegations it violated sanctions on Iran and other countries, marking the end of a long-running probe by U.S. and U.K. regulators that had weighed on the bank's share price.

The U.K.-based bank took a $900 million provision earlier this year to help cover the settlement. It is one of the largest settlements paid by a bank over alleged sanctions violations, although it is far smaller than the $8.9 billion French bank BNP Paribas paid in penalties in 2014.

Standard Chartered said it accepts full responsibility for the violations identified by authorities including the Justice Department and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, while also blaming some of the activities on two unnamed former employees. Existing corporate probation agreements with the Justice Department and the Manhattan district attorney's office will be extended until April 2021, it said.

In a court filing, the Justice Department said Standard Chartered serviced customers with known Iranian connections through its Dubai branch between 2007 and 2011, resulting in around $240 million in transactions being processed through the U.S. The bank will now forfeit that amount and make settlement payments to the Justice Department, the FCA, the Manhattan DA, the Federal Reserve, the New York Department of Financial Services and the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The Justice Department said a former employee in the Dubai branch pleaded guilty, and a former customer of the branch, an Iranian national, has been charged.

The FCA said it found "serious and sustained shortcomings" in the bank's anti-money-laundering controls. In one instance, it said the bank opened an account for a consulate in the United Arab Emirates with 3 million U.A.E. dirham ($816,750) in a suitcase, without making adequate checks on the source of funds. OFAC said its settlement also resolves other apparent violations of sanctions relating to Cuba, Myanmar, Sudan, Syria and Zimbabwe.

The sanctions probe has hung over Standard Chartered since Chief Executive Bill Winters started in 2015 with the aim of cleaning up the bank's culture and soured books of loans. On Tuesday, he said the bank will continue to root out any issues that threaten trust in the bank.

In the court filing in Washington, D.C. federal court, the Justice Department said two Standard Chartered employees conspired between 2007 and 2011 to skirt a formal ban by the bank on Iran-related business, and provided false information to bank compliance workers to disguise clients' Iranian connections.

The bank had first disclosed the probe in 2014, and some analysts initially predicted fines as large as $2 billion. Its shares were up just under 1% after the announcement.

In 2012, Standard Chartered paid $667 million to settle U.S. authorities' allegations of potential sanctions breaches between 2001 and 2007 that included transactions with Iranian companies.

In Tuesday's court filing, the DOJ said it opened its probe after U.S. law enforcement learned through an unrelated investigation that Standard Chartered may have continued processing dollar transactions for companies and individuals with ties to Iran and other sanctioned countries after 2007.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED 0.28% 647.4 Delayed Quote.5.96%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.43% 53.25 End-of-day quote.9.38%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.29% 66.6 End-of-day quote.9.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
03:17pStandard Chartered to Pay $1.1 Billion in Iran Sanctions Settlement -- 2nd Up..
DJ
02:10pSTANDARD CHARTERED : British bank agrees to pay $1.1 billion in fines
AQ
01:48pSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart to pay $1 billion to end probes of Iran business
AQ
01:45pSTANDARD CHARTERED : to pay $1.1 billion for sanctions violations
RE
01:11pStandard Chartered to Pay $1.1 Billion in Iran Sanctions Settlement -- Update
DJ
12:47pSTANDARD CHARTERED : fined $1bln to resolve US, UK investigations
AQ
10:39aStandard Chartered Pays $1.1 Billion to Resolve U.S., U.K. Investigations
DJ
09:15aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Nissan, Stanchart, Sony
03:53aSTANDARD CHARTERED : We're turbo charging our open banking capabilities
PU
03:03aEXCLUSIVE : Standard Chartered expected to pay just over $1 billion to resolve U..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 672 M
EBIT 2019 4 713 M
Net income 2019 2 292 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 12,95
P/E ratio 2020 9,95
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 27 858 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,71 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
David Whiteing Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC9.54%27 858
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.88%343 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.02%299 671
BANK OF AMERICA18.38%281 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%240 696
WELLS FARGO6.08%222 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About