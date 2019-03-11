Standard Diversified Inc. : Reports Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
0
03/11/2019 | 05:32pm EDT
Standard Diversified Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: SDI) today
announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018. In addition to its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company will also make
available an updated Investor Presentation on its corporate website at www.standarddiversified.com.
2018 Fourth Quarter Highlights
Total revenues increased 39.8% to $102.9 million as a result of strong
growth at Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) and the addition of
$7.1 million of earned insurance premiums from Maidstone Insurance
Company, which the Company acquired on January 2, 2018
Net loss attributable to SDI was $3.0 million or $(0.18) per diluted
share
2018 Annual Highlights
Total revenues increased 28.0% to $365.8 million as a result of strong
growth at Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) and the addition of
$28.6 million of earned insurance premiums from Maidstone Insurance
Company, which the Company acquired on January 2, 2018
Net income attributable to SDI was $2.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted
share
About Standard Diversified Inc.
Standard Diversified Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates
subsidiaries in a variety of industries, including insurance, other
tobacco products and outdoor advertising. For more information about the
Company, please visit the Company’s website at www.standarddiversified.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements address, among other things activities,
events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates
will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements,
including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except
as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly
any such forward-looking statements.
Standard Diversified Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Net sales
$
94,972
$
73,575
$
335,128
$
285,801
Insurance premiums earned
7,109
-
28,648
-
Net investment income
172
-
851
-
Other income
601
-
1,158
-
Total revenues
102,854
73,575
365,785
285,801
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
56,189
41,313
192,336
160,835
Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,242
22,510
99,479
77,865
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
8,214
-
25,221
-
Other operating expenses
3,119
-
8,631
-
Total operating costs and expenses
96,764
63,823
325,667
238,700
Operating income
6,090
9,752
40,118
47,101
Interest expense
4,681
3,894
17,237
16,904
Interest and investment income
(116)
(140)
(736)
(517)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
2,384
6,116
Net periodic benefit (income) expense, excluding service cost
(45)
6
131
180
Income before income taxes
1,570
5,992
21,102
24,418
Income tax expense
2,132
3,430
6,285
7,280
Net income (loss)
(562)
2,562
14,817
17,138
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,474)
(1,715)
(12,436)
(6,761)
Net income (loss) attributable to Standard Diversified Inc.
$
(3,036)
$
847
$
2,381
$
10,377
Net income (loss) attributable to SDI per Class A and Class B Common
Share – Basic
$
(0.18)
$
0.05
$
0.14
$
0.49
Net income (loss) attributable to SDI per Class A and Class B Common
Share – Diluted
$
(0.18)
$
0.05
$
0.13
$
0.48
Weighted Average Class A and Class B Common Shares Outstanding –
Basic
16,929,066
16,387,398
16,697,542
21,223,884
Weighted Average Class A and Class B Common Shares Outstanding –
Diluted
16,929,066
16,401,604
16,747,585
21,289,466
Standard Diversified Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,201
$
18,219
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value; amortized cost
$32,474 in 2018
32,132
-
Equity securities, at fair value; cost: $794 in 2018
693
-
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $42 in 2018 and $17
in 2017
2,901
3,249
Premiums receivable
5,858
-
Inventories
91,237
63,296
Other current assets
15,045
10,851
Property, plant and equipment, net
27,741
9,172
Deferred income taxes
-
450
Deferred financing costs, net
870
630
Intangible assets, net
38,325
26,436
Deferred policy acquisition costs
2,279
-
Goodwill
146,696
134,620
Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits
30,550
30,826
Other assets
6,415
965
Total assets
$
421,943
$
298,714
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
27,330
$
-
Unearned premiums
12,707
-
Advance premiums collected
500
-
Accounts payable
9,225
3,686
Accrued liabilities
23,883
20,014
Current portion of long-term debt
9,431
7,850
Revolving credit facility
26,000
8,000
Notes payable and long-term debt
208,616
186,190
Deferred income taxes
2,711
-
Postretirement benefits
3,096
3,962
Asset retirement obligations
2,028
-
Other long-term liabilities
1,687
571
Total liabilities
327,214
230,273
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares 50,000,000; -0-
issued and outstanding shares
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares,
300,000,000; 9,156,293 issued and 9,052,801 outstanding shares at
December 31, 2018 and 8,348,373 issued and outstanding at December
31, 2017, respectively
91
83
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares,
30,000,000; 7,801,995 and 8,041,525 issued and outstanding shares at
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; convertible
into Class A shares on a one-for-one basis
78
81
Additional paid-in capital
81,261
70,813
Class A Treasury stock, 103,492 and 0 common shares at cost at
December 31, 2018 and 2017