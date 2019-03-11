Standard Diversified Inc. : Reports Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

Standard Diversified Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: SDI) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. In addition to its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company will also make available an updated Investor Presentation on its corporate website at www.standarddiversified.com.

2018 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased 39.8% to $102.9 million as a result of strong growth at Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) and the addition of $7.1 million of earned insurance premiums from Maidstone Insurance Company, which the Company acquired on January 2, 2018

Net loss attributable to SDI was $3.0 million or $(0.18) per diluted share

2018 Annual Highlights

Total revenues increased 28.0% to $365.8 million as a result of strong growth at Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) and the addition of $28.6 million of earned insurance premiums from Maidstone Insurance Company, which the Company acquired on January 2, 2018

Net income attributable to SDI was $2.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share

About Standard Diversified Inc.

Standard Diversified Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates subsidiaries in a variety of industries, including insurance, other tobacco products and outdoor advertising. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company’s website at www.standarddiversified.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address, among other things activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements.

Standard Diversified Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Net sales $ 94,972 $ 73,575 $ 335,128 $ 285,801 Insurance premiums earned 7,109 - 28,648 - Net investment income 172 - 851 - Other income 601 - 1,158 - Total revenues 102,854 73,575 365,785 285,801 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales 56,189 41,313 192,336 160,835 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,242 22,510 99,479 77,865 Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 8,214 - 25,221 - Other operating expenses 3,119 - 8,631 - Total operating costs and expenses 96,764 63,823 325,667 238,700 Operating income 6,090 9,752 40,118 47,101 Interest expense 4,681 3,894 17,237 16,904 Interest and investment income (116) (140) (736) (517) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,384 6,116 Net periodic benefit (income) expense, excluding service cost (45) 6 131 180 Income before income taxes 1,570 5,992 21,102 24,418 Income tax expense 2,132 3,430 6,285 7,280 Net income (loss) (562) 2,562 14,817 17,138 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,474) (1,715) (12,436) (6,761) Net income (loss) attributable to Standard Diversified Inc. $ (3,036) $ 847 $ 2,381 $ 10,377 Net income (loss) attributable to SDI per Class A and Class B Common Share – Basic $ (0.18) $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.49 Net income (loss) attributable to SDI per Class A and Class B Common Share – Diluted $ (0.18) $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.48 Weighted Average Class A and Class B Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,929,066 16,387,398 16,697,542 21,223,884 Weighted Average Class A and Class B Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,929,066 16,401,604 16,747,585 21,289,466

Standard Diversified Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands except share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,201 $ 18,219 Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value; amortized cost $32,474 in 2018 32,132 - Equity securities, at fair value; cost: $794 in 2018 693 - Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $42 in 2018 and $17 in 2017 2,901 3,249 Premiums receivable 5,858 - Inventories 91,237 63,296 Other current assets 15,045 10,851 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,741 9,172 Deferred income taxes - 450 Deferred financing costs, net 870 630 Intangible assets, net 38,325 26,436 Deferred policy acquisition costs 2,279 - Goodwill 146,696 134,620 Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits 30,550 30,826 Other assets 6,415 965 Total assets $ 421,943 $ 298,714 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 27,330 $ - Unearned premiums 12,707 - Advance premiums collected 500 - Accounts payable 9,225 3,686 Accrued liabilities 23,883 20,014 Current portion of long-term debt 9,431 7,850 Revolving credit facility 26,000 8,000 Notes payable and long-term debt 208,616 186,190 Deferred income taxes 2,711 - Postretirement benefits 3,096 3,962 Asset retirement obligations 2,028 - Other long-term liabilities 1,687 571 Total liabilities 327,214 230,273 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares 50,000,000; -0- issued and outstanding shares - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 300,000,000; 9,156,293 issued and 9,052,801 outstanding shares at December 31, 2018 and 8,348,373 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017, respectively 91 83 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 30,000,000; 7,801,995 and 8,041,525 issued and outstanding shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; convertible into Class A shares on a one-for-one basis 78 81 Additional paid-in capital 81,261 70,813 Class A Treasury stock, 103,492 and 0 common shares at cost at December 31, 2018 and 2017 (1,440) - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,683) (1,558) Accumulated deficit (24,613) (26,982) Total stockholders' equity 53,694 42,437 Noncontrolling interests 41,035 26,004 Total equity 94,729 68,441 Total liabilities and equity $ 421,943 $ 298,714

