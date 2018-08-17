Standard Life : Holding(s) in Company

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ('SLIL') decreased below a notifiable threshold due to trading on 15 August 2018. SLIL now holds the delegated voting rights to 4.98% of the shares in JD Sports Fashion Plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIL held 5.04% of the delegated voting rights.