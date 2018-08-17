Log in
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN
STANDARD LIFE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/16STANDARD LIFE A : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/13STANDARD LIFE : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Standard Life : Holding(s) in Company

08/17/2018

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ('SLIL') decreased below a notifiable threshold due to trading on 15 August 2018. SLIL now holds the delegated voting rights to 4.98% of the shares in JD Sports Fashion Plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIL held 5.04% of the delegated voting rights.

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:05:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 550 M
EBIT 2018 822 M
Net income 2018 618 M
Finance 2018 11 186 M
Yield 2018 7,12%
P/E ratio 2018 13,35
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
EV / Sales 2018 -0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,64x
Capitalization 9 445 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Keith Skeoch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerry Edgar Grimstone Chairman
William John Rattray Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-27.62%12 049
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP11.96%43 110
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.85%28 592
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.73%19 558
AMUNDI-14.99%13 745
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN19.48%12 806
