Standard Life : Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Transaction in own shares
Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') hereby notifies that, as at 23 August 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 122/9 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Merrill Lynch International. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 08 August 2018, as announced on 09 August 2018.
Ordinary Shares
Date or purchase
23 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,237,938
Highest price paid per shares (pence)
324.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence)
316.00p
Average price paid per share (pence)
321.90p
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
A full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7526Y_1-2018-8-23.pdf
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
LEI number of Standard Life Aberdeen plc: 0TMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90
23 August 2018
