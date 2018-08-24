Standard Life : Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Transaction in own shares

Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') hereby notifies that, as at 23 August 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 122/ 9 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Merrill Lynch International. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 08 August 2018, as announced on 09 August 2018.

Ordinary Shares

Date or purchase 23 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,237,938 Highest price paid per shares (pence) 324.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence) 316.00p Average price paid per share (pence) 321.90p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

A full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7526Y_1-2018-8-23.pdf

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

LEI number of Standard Life Aberdeen plc: 0TMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90

23 August 2018

END