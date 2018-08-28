Log in
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN
Standard Life : Transaction in Own Shares

08/28/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Transaction in own shares

Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') hereby notifies that, as at 24 August 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 122/9 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Merrill Lynch International. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 08 August 2018, as announced on 09 August 2018.

Ordinary Shares

Date or purchase

24 August 2018

Number of ordinary shares purchased

757,579

Highest price paid per shares (pence)

324.80p

Lowest price paid per share (pence)

320.00p

Average price paid per share (pence)

323.33p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

A full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8814Y_1-2018-8-24.pdf

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

LEI number of Standard Life Aberdeen plc: 0TMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90

24 August 2018

END

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:11:07 UTC
