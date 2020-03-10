Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Life Aberdeen plc    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Life Aberdeen : Annual Financial Report - Part 7 of 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Annual Financial Report - Part 7 of 8
Released 07:00 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5217F
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
10 March 2020

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Full Year Results 2019

Part 7 of 8

8. Company financial statements

Company statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2019

2019

2018

Notes

£m

£m

Assets



Investments in subsidiaries

A

6,027

6,467

Investments in associates and joint ventures

B

1,229

1,018

Deferred tax assets

N

35

22

Loans to subsidiaries

C

-

6

Derivative financial assets

C

3

13

Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds

C

218

197

Debt securities

C

603

854

Receivables and other financial assets

C

15

57

Other assets

F

14

35

Cash and cash equivalents

C

19

17

Total assets

8,163

8,686

Equity

Share capital

G

327

353

Shares held by trusts

H

(119)

(88)

Share premium reserve

G

640

640

Retained earnings

I

Brought forward retained earnings

2,035

1,564

Profit for the year attributable to equity shareholders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc

1,020

461

Other movements in retained earnings

(122)

10

Total retained earnings

2,933

2,035

Other reserves

J

3,621

4,505

Total equity

7,402

7,445

Liabilities

Subordinated liabilities

L

655

1,086

Other financial liabilities

L

25

69

Provisions

P

77

80

Other liabilities

P

4

6

Total liabilities

761

1,241

Total equity and liabilities

8,163

8,686

The financial statements on pages 232 to 242 were approved by the Board and signed on its behalf, by the following Directors:

Sir Douglas Flint Stephanie Bruce

Chairman Chief Financial Officer

10 March 2020 10 March 2020

The Notes on pages 235 to 242 are an integral part of these financial statements.

Company statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2019



Share capital

Shares held by trusts

Share premium
reserve

Retained earnings

Other reserves

Total equity

2019

Notes

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1 January

353

(88)

640

2,035

4,505

7,445

Profit for the year

-

-

-

1,020

-

1,020

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

10

10

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

1,020

10

1,030

Dividends paid on ordinary shares

-

-

-

(518)

-

(518)

Shares bought back on-market and cancelled

G

(26)

-

-

(390)

(100)

(516)

Reserves credit for employee share-based payment

J

-

-

-

-

43

43

Transfer to retained earnings for vested employee share-based payment

J

-

-

-

57

(57)

-

Transfer between reserves on impairment of investment in subsidiaries

J

-

-

-

780

(780)

-

Shares acquired by employee trusts

-

(76)

-

-

-

(76)

Shares distributed by employee and other trusts and related dividend equivalents

-

45

-

(52)

-

(7)

Transfer from the Standard Life Unclaimed Asset Trust

-

-

-

1

-

1

31 December

327

(119)

640

2,933

3,621

7,402

The Notes on pages 235 to 242 are an integral part of these financial statements.

Share capital

Shares held by trusts

Share premium reserve

Retained earnings

Other reserves

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Other equity

Total equity

2018

Notes

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

31 December 2017


364

(36)

639

1,564

6,390

8,921

-

8,921

Effect of change in accounting policy to IFRS 9


-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

-

(15)

1 January 2018


364

(36)

639

1,564

6,375

8,906

-

8,906

Profit for the year


-

-

-

461

-

461

28

489

Other comprehensive income for the year


-

-

-

-

11

11

-

11

Total comprehensive income for the year


-

-

-

461

11

472

28

500

Issue of share capital

G

-

-

1

-

-

1

-

1

Issue of 'B' shares

G

1,000

-

-

-

(1,000)

-

-

-

Reclassification of perpetual debt instruments to equity

K

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,005

1,005

Repurchase of perpetual debt instruments

K

-

-

-

-

-

-

(970)

(970)

Redemption of perpetual debt instruments

K

-

-

-

-

-

-

(44)

(44)

Dividends paid on ordinary shares


-

-

-

(634)

-

(634)

-

(634)

Coupons paid on perpetual debt instruments


-

-

-

-

-

-

(25)

(25)

Redemption of 'B' shares

G

(1,000)

9

-

(1,002)

1,000

(993)

-

(993)

Shares bought back on-market and cancelled

G

(11)

-

-

(238)

11

(238)

-

(238)

Reserves credit for employee share-based payment

J

-

-

-

-

36

36

-

36

Transfer to retained earnings for vested employee share-based payment

J

-

-

-

68

(68)

-

-

-

Transfer between reserves on disposal of investment in subsidiaries

J

-

-

-

1,290

(1,290)

-

-

-

Transfer between reserves on impairment of investment in subsidiaries

J

-

-

-

570

(570)

-

-

-

Shares acquired by employee trusts


-

(101)

-

-

-

(101)

-

(101)

Shares distributed by employee and other trusts and related dividend equivalents


-

40

-

(44)

-

(4)

-

(4)

Aggregate tax effect of items recognised directly in equity


-

-

-

-

-

-

6

6

31 December


353

(88)

640

2,035

4,505

7,445

-

7,445

The Notes on pages 235 to 242 are an integral part of these financial statements.

Company accounting policies

(a) Basis of preparation

These separate financial statements are presented as required by the Companies Act 2006. The Company meets the definition of a qualifying entity under Financial Reporting Standard 100 (FRS 100) issued by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC). In the year ended 31 December 2018 the Company adopted Financial Reporting Standard 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework(FRS 101) as issued by the FRC and transitioned from reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as endorsed by the European Union (EU) to FRS 101. The transition to FRS 101 had no impact on measurement or recognition in the financial statements. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets and financial liabilities (including derivative instruments) at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL).

As permitted by FRS 101, the Company has taken advantage of the following disclosure exemptions available under that standard:

· A cash flow statement and related notes

· Capital management

· Effect of IFRSs issued but not effective

· Related party transactions with wholly owned subsidiaries

As equivalent disclosures are given in the consolidated financial statements, we have also applied the disclosure exemptions for share based payments and financial instruments.

The principal accounting policies adopted are the same as those given in the consolidated financial statements, together with the Company specific policies set out below. Other than in relation to IFRS 16 Leases, which was adopted by the Group on 1 January 2019 and did not have a material impact on the Company, these accounting policies have been consistently applied to all financial reporting periods presented in these financial statements. The Company adopted IFRS 9 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurementon 1 January 2018.

The Company has taken advantage of the exemption in section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present its own income statement in these financial statements. The auditors' remuneration for audit and other services is disclosed in Note 8 to the consolidated financial statements. The Company has no employees.

(a) Investment in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

The Company has certain subsidiaries which are investment vehicles such as open-ended investment companies, unit trusts and limited partnerships whose primary function is to generate capital or income growth through holding investments. This category of subsidiary is held at FVTPL since they are managed on a fair value basis.

Investments in subsidiaries (other than those measured at FVTPL), associates (other than those measured at FVTPL) and joint ventures are initially recognised at cost and subsequently held at cost less any impairment charge. An impairment charge is recognised when the carrying amount of the investment exceeds its recoverable amount. Any gain or loss on disposal of a subsidiary, associate or joint venture is recognised in profit for the year.

Distributions received of non-cash assets, including investments in subsidiaries, are recognised at fair value in the balance sheet and as dividends in specie in the income statement.

(b) Critical accounting estimates and judgement in applying accounting policies

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions and exercise judgements in applying the accounting policies that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses arising during the year. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

The areas where judgements have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements are as follows:

Financial statement area

Critical accounting estimates and assumptions

Related notes

Investments in subsidiaries

Determining the cash-generating unit to be used in relation to the recoverable amount of investments

in subsidiaries

Note A

The areas where assumptions and other sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting period have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are as follows:

Financial statement area

Critical accounting estimates and assumptions

Related notes

Investments in subsidiaries, associates

and joint ventures held at cost

Determination of the recoverable amount

Note A and B

Notes to the Company financial statements A. Investments in subsidiaries

2019

2018

Notes

£m

£m

Investments in subsidiaries measured at cost

5,465

6,249

Investments in subsidiaries measured at FVTPL

C

562

218

Investments in subsidiaries

6,027

6,467

2019

2018

£m

£m

At 1 January

6,467

9,425

Reclassified as operations held for sale during the year

-

(2,312)

Investment into existing subsidiaries measured at cost

150

167

Acquisition of subsidiaries at cost

-

5

Acquisition of subsidiaries at cost via in specie dividend

-

374

Disposal of subsidiaries measured at cost

(139)

(2)

Repayment of loan to subsidiaries classified as equity investment

-

(486)

Impairment of subsidiaries measured at cost

(795)

(589)

Acquisition of subsidiaries at FVTPL

344

90

Reclassification of subsidiaries at FVTPL to interests in pooled

investment funds

-

(198)

(Losses)/gains on subsidiaries at FVTPL

-

(7)

At 31 December

6,027

6,467

Details of the Company's subsidiaries are given in Note 48 of the Group financial statements.

(a) Acquisitions

During 2019, the Company made the following acquisitions of subsidiaries measured at cost:

· On 1 January 2019 the Company increased its investment in Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (AAM PLC) through the purchase of 100,000,000 ordinary shares for a non-cash consideration of £10m

· On 11 February 2019 the Company increased its investment in AAM PLC through the purchase of 3,128,485 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £10m

· On 26 March 2019 the Company increased its investment in 1825 Financial Planning Limited through the purchase of 17,600,000 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £17.6m

· On 17June 2019 the Company increased its investment in 1825 Financial Planning Limited through the purchase of 46,000,000 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £46m

· On 30 July 2019 the Company increased its investment in AAM PLC through the purchase of 15,783,294 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £50.5m

· On 11 September 2019 the Company increased its investment in Focus Solutions Group Limited through the purchase of 30,000,000 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £3m

· On 19 November 2019 the Company increased its investment in AAM PLC through the purchase of 3,098,779 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £9.9m

· On 12 December 2019 the Company increased its investment in Standard Life Employee Services Limited through the purchase of 3,389 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £3.4m

During 2018, the Company made the following acquisitions of subsidiaries measured at cost:

· On 8 August 2018, Standard Life Savings Limited, 1825 Financial Planning Limited and Standard Life Client Management Limited were acquired via dividends in specie from Standard Life Assurance Limited (SLAL) and recognised at amounts of £320m, £50m and £4m respectively

· On 11 May 2018 the Company increased its investment in Focus Solutions Group Limited through the purchase of 200,000,000 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £20m

· On 11 May 2018 the Company increased its investment in Standard Life Oversea Holdings Limited through the purchase of 1,750,000 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £2m

· On 18 May 2018 the Company increased its investment in AAM PLC through the purchase of 31,547,174 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £101m

· On 16 August 2018 the Company acquired control of The Standard Life Assurance Company 2006 for a cash consideration of £5m

· On 15 October 2018 the Company increased its investment in 1825 Financial Planning Limited through the purchase of 23,000,000 ordinary shares for a cash consideration of £11m and the capitalisation of a loan of £12m

· On 21 December 2018 the Company increased its investment in Standard Life Employee Services Limited through the purchase of 21,386 ordinary shares for the capitalisation of the intercompany receivable due from its subsidiary of £21m

See Section (e) below for details on investments in subsidiaries at FVTPL.

(b) Disposals

During 2019, the Company made the following disposals of subsidiaries measured at cost:

· On 20 March 2019, 13 May 2019, 21 August 2019 and 5 November 2019 the Company redeemed £40.6m, £16.3m, £34.2m and £47.9m of equity capital in Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited through the cancellation of 535,985.12, 211,759.58, 415,221.68 and 616,080.94 Participating shares respectively

During 2018, the Company made the following disposals of subsidiaries measured at cost:

· On 30 August 2018, SLAL repaid a loan from the Company with the principal amount of £500m. This bond had been classified as an equity investment in SLAL and its repayment reduced the Company's investment in SLAL by £486m.

· On 19 April 2018 the Company redeemed £2m of equity capital in Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited through the cancellation of 30,000 Participating shares

(c) Operations held for sale

On 23 February 2018, the Company's investments in SLAL, excluding the loan to SLAL classified as an equity investment, and Vebnet (Holdings) Limited (Vebnet) were classified as held for sale and measured at their carrying amount following the Group's announcement of the proposed sale of the UK and European insurance business to Phoenix Group Holdings (the Sale).

On 9 August 2018, the Company transferred its investment in Vebnet of £27m to SLAL, which increased the carrying value of SLAL by the same amount.

The Sale completed on 31 August 2018.

(d) Impairment

The Company holds investments in AAM PLC and Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited (SLIH). As AAM PLC and SLIH are managed and reported together within the Asset management, Platforms and Wealth segment (formerly Asset management and platforms), and the synergies from the merger of these entities are expected to benefit both entities, we judge that it is appropriate to consider the recoverable amount of these entities on a combined basis. The Company impaired its investments in AAM PLC and SLIH by £780m (2018: £570m). The recoverable amount was £4,808m which was its value in use and was determined using a pre-tax discount rate of 11.9% (2018:11.1%). The value in use includes the fair value of HDFC Asset Management which is an associate of SLIH. Other assumptions used in the value in use are the same as the assumptions used in the impairment review for asset management (Aberdeen Standard Investments) goodwill set out in Note 15 of the Group financial statements. The impairments are as a result of a decrease in projected future revenues of the entities. Following the impairment loss recognised in the period, the recoverable amount was equal to the carrying amount. Therefore any adverse movement in a key assumption would lead to further impairment. The sensitivity of the carrying value of the investments in AAM PLCand SLIH to changes in key assumptions is the same as the sensitivity of Aberdeen Standard Investments goodwill to changes in discount rate, growth and forecast cash flow assumptions provided in Note 15 of the Group financial statements. The carrying value of the investments in AAM PLCand SLIH is also sensitive to reductions in the fair value of HDFC Asset Management.

At 31 December 2019, the net assets of the Company of £7,402m (2018: £7,445m) are higher (2018: lower) than the net assets of the Group of £6,666m (2018: £7,539m). This primarily arises because, as set out above, the value in use of the Company's investments in AAM PLC and SLIH includes the fair value of HDFC Asset Management which was £1,937m (2018: £1,077m) at 31 December 2019. In the Group accounts the value in use of asset management goodwill excludes HDFC Asset Management, as HDFC Asset Management generates independent cash flows. HDFC Asset Management is carried in the Group accounts under equity accounting at £120m (2018: £110m).

The Company's investment in its subsidiary Focus Solutions Group Limited (Focus) was impaired during 2019 by £15m (2018: £19m). The recoverable amount of Focus is £nil (2018: £13m) which is its value in use and has been determined using a discount rate of 12% (2018: 12%). The impairment resulted from revenue projections being lower than those previously forecast as a result of lower projected new business.

(e) Investments in subsidiaries at FVTPL

Investments in subsidiaries at FVTPL, valued at £562m (2018: £218m), relate to a holding in money market funds over which the Company has control. During 2018, holdings in two further funds were reclassified to equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds, following the Sale.

B. Investments in associates and joint ventures

2019

2018

£m

£m

Investment in associates measured at cost

1,033

822

Investment in joint venture measured at cost

196

196

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,229

1,018

(a) Investment in associates

Following the completion of the Sale in August 2018, as part of the total consideration, the Company was issued with new Phoenix shares representing 19.98% of the issued share capital of Phoenix, a company incorporated in England and Wales (refer Note 1 and Note 16 of the Group financial statements). The cost of this investment was considered to be the fair value of the shares issued at 31 August 2018.

The Company's investments in associates are measured at cost less impairment. At 31 December 2018 an impairment of £211m was recognised in relation to the Company's associate investment in Phoenix. The impairment resulted from the fall in the Phoenix share price between 31 August 2018 and 31 December 2018. The recoverable amount was £812m which is the fair value of the Company's interest in Phoenix at 31 December 2018. At 31 December 2019 the fair value of the Company's interest in Phoenix was £1,079m, on this basis a reversal of the impairment recognised in 2018 of £211m has been recognised.

The Company has an interest of 25.3% (2018: 25.3%) in Tenet Group Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales. The year end date for Tenet Group Limited is 30 September which is different from the Company's year end date of 31 December. For the purposes of the preparation of the Company's financial statements, financial information for the year ended 31 December is used.

(b) Investment in joint venture

The Company has a 50% (2018: 50%) interest in Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited (HASL), a company incorporated in China. On 19 April 2018, the Company made a US$95m (£72m) capital contribution to HASL. Further details on this joint venture are provided in Note 16 of the Group financial statements.

C. Financial investments

Fair value through
profit or loss

Derivative financial instruments used for hedging

Amortised cost

Total

2019

Notes

£m

£m

£m

£m

Investments in subsidiaries measured at FVTPL

A

562

-

-

562

Derivative financial assets

D

-

3

-

3

Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds

218

-

-

218

Debt securities

-

-

603

603

Receivables and other financial assets

E

1

-

14

15

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

19

19

Total

781

3

636

1,420

Fair value through
profit or loss

Derivative financial instruments used for hedging

Amortised cost

Total

2018

Notes

£m

£m

£m

£m

Investments in subsidiaries measured at FVTPL

A

218

-

-

218

Loans to subsidiaries

-

-

6

6

Derivative financial assets

D

-

13

-

13

Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds

197

-

-

197

Debt securities

-

-

854

854

Receivables and other financial assets

E

8

-

49

57

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

17

17

Total

423

13

926

1,362

The amount of debt securities expected to be recovered or settled after more than 12 months is £266m (2018: £270m). The amount of loans to subsidiaries expected to be recovered or settled after more than 12 months is £nil (2018: £6m).

D. Derivative financial instruments

The Company uses derivative financial instruments in order to reduce the risk from potential movements in foreign exchange rates.

2019

2018

Contract
amount

Fair value
assets

Fair value liabilities

Contract
amount

Fair value
assets

Fair value liabilities

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Cash flow hedges

566

3

-

589

13

-

Foreign exchange forwards

74

-

-

6

-

-

Derivative financial instruments

640

3

-

595

13

-

The derivative asset of £3m (2018: derivative asset of £13m) is expected to be settled after more than 12 months.

On 18 October 2017, the Company issued subordinated notes with a principal amount of US $750m. In order to manage the foreign exchange risk relating to the principal and coupons payable on these notes the Company entered into a cross-currency swap which is designated as a hedge of future cash flows.

The maturity profile of the contractual undiscounted cash flows in relation to derivative financial instruments is as follows:

Within
1 year

2-5
years

6-10
years

11-15
years

Total

2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Cash inflows

Cash flow hedges

24

96

650

-

770

Foreign exchange forwards

57

-

-

-

57

Total

81

96

650

-

827

Cash outflows

Cash flow hedges

(18)

(73)

(632)

-

(723)

Foreign exchange forwards

(56)

-

-

-

(56)

Total

(74)

(73)

(632)

-

(779)

Net derivative financial instruments cash flows

7

23

18

-

48

Within
1 year

2-5
years

6-10
years

11-15
years

Total

2018

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Cash inflows

Cash flow hedges

25

88

714

-

827

Foreign exchange forwards

6

-

-

-

6

Total

31

88

714

-

833

Cash outflows

Cash flow hedges

(18)

(64)

(660)

-

(742)

Foreign exchange forwards

(6)

-

-

-

(6)

Total

(24)

(64)

(660)

-

(748)

Net derivative financial instruments cash flows

7

24

54

-

85

E. Receivables and other financial assets

2019

2018

£m

£m

Due from related parties

12

49

Contingent consideration asset

1

8

Other financial assets

2

-

Total receivables and other financial assets

15

57

The carrying amounts disclosed above reasonably approximate the fair values at the year end.

Amounts due from related parties are expected to be recovered within 12 months.

F. Other assets

Other assets of £14m (2018: £35m) comprise amounts due from related parties in respect of Group relief, which are expected to be recovered within 12 months.

G. Share capital and share premium

Details of the Company's share capital and share premium are given in Note 26 of the Group financial statements including details of the return of capital, the share consolidation and the share buyback. Details of events after the reporting date relating to share buybacks are set out in Note 47 of the Group financial statements.

H. Shares held by trusts

Shares held by trusts relates to shares in Standard Life Aberdeen plc that are held by the Standard Life Aberdeen Employee Benefit Trust (SLA EBT), Standard Life Employee Trust (ET) and Standard Life Unclaimed Asset Trust (UAT). The SLA EBT was established on 28 March 2019. On 13 December 2019 the Group instructed the Trustees to formally close the UAT and all assets in the UAT were transferred to Standard Life Aberdeen plc on 20 December 2019.

Further details of these trusts are provided in Note 27 of the Group financial statements.

I. Retained earnings

Details of the dividends paid on the ordinary shares by the Company are provided in Note 14 of the Group financial statements. Note 14 also includes information regarding the final dividend proposed by the Directors for the year ended 31 December 2019.

J. Movements in other reserves

The following tables show the movements in other reserves during the year:

Merger reserve

Equity compensation reserve

Special reserve

Capital redemption reserve

Cash flow hedges

Total

2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

At 1 January

3,192

67

241

1,011

(6)

4,505

Fair value losses on cash flow hedges

-

-

-

-

(10)

(10)

Realised losses on cash flow hedges transferred to income statement

-

-

-

-

22

22

Shares bought back on-market and cancelled

-

-

(126)

26

-

(100)

Reserves credit for employee share-based payments

-

43

-

-

-

43

Transfer to retained earnings for vested employee
share-based payments

-

(57)

-

-

-

(57)

Transfer between reserves on impairment of investment in subsidiaries

(780)

-

-

-

-

(780)

Tax effect of items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

At 31 December

2,412

53

115

1,037

4

3,621

Merger reserve

Equity compensation reserve

Special reserve

Capital redemption reserve

Available-for-sale financial
assets

Cash flow hedges

Total

2018

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

At 31 December 2017

6,052

99

241

-

15

(17)

6,390

Effect of change in accounting policy to IFRS 9

-

-

-

-

(15)

-

(15)

At 1 January 2018

6,052

99

241

-

-

(17)

6,375

Fair value losses on cash flow hedges

-

-

-

-

-

54

54

Realised losses on cash flow hedges transferred to income statement

-

-

-

-

-

(41)

(41)

Issue/redemption of 'B' shares

(1,000)

-

-

1,000

-

-

-

Shares bought back on-market and cancelled

-

-

-

11

-

-

11

Reserves credit for employee share-based payments

-

36

-

-

-

-

36

Transfer to retained earnings for vested employee
share-based payments

-

(68)

-

-

-

-

(68)

Transfer between reserves on disposal of investment in subsidiaries

(1,290)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,290)

Transfer between reserves on impairment of investment in subsidiaries

(570)

-

-

-

-

-

(570)

Tax effect of items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

At 31 December

3,192

67

241

1,011

-

(6)

4,505

During 2019 £26m (2018: £11m) was recognised in the capital redemption reserve for the share buyback (refer Note 26 of the Group financial statements).

Following the impairment loss recognised in the period on the Company's investments in AAM PLC and SLIH (refer Note A), £780m (2018: £570m) was transferred from the merger reserve to retained earnings.

During 2018, on completion of the Sale, (refer Note A) £1,290m was transferred from the merger reserve to retained earnings. As part of the return of capital, £1,000m was transferred from the merger reserve to the capital redemption reserve.

K. Other equity

On 30 August 2018, the Company's subordinated guaranteed bonds and Mutual Assurance Capital Securities (MACS) were reclassified as other equity from subordinated liabilities. Following a tender and mandatory redemption process which completed on 25 October 2018, the Company repurchased/redeemed the guaranteed bonds and MACS. Further information is given in Note 30 of the Group financial statements.

L. Financial liabilities

Amortised
cost

Total

2019

Notes

£m

£m

Subordinated liabilities

M

655

655

Other financial liabilities

O

25

25

Total

680

680

Amortised
cost

Total

2018

Notes

£m

£m

Subordinated liabilities

M

1,086

1,086

Other financial liabilities

O

69

69

Total

1,155

1,155

M. Subordinated liabilities

2019

2018

Principal

amount

Carrying
value

Principal amount

Carrying
value

Subordinated notes:

4.25% US Dollar fixed rate due 30 June 2028

$750m

£563m

$750m

£586m

5.5% Sterling fixed rate due 4 December 2042

£92m

£92m

£500m

£500m

Total subordinated liabilities

£655m

£1,086m

Subordinated liabilities are considered current if the contractual re-pricing or maturity dates are within one year. The principal amount of all the subordinated liabilities is expected to be settled after more than 12 months. The accrued interest on the subordinated liabilities of £nil (2018: £2m) is expected to be settled within 12 months.

On 26 March 2019, the Company repurchased 5.5% Sterling fixed rate subordinated notes with a principal amount of £408m (out of a total principal amount of £500m).

Further information including the terms and conditions of all subordinated liabilities is given in Note 33 of the Group financial statements.

N. Deferred tax assets and liabilities

2019

2018

£m

£m

Deferred tax assets

35

22

The amount of deferred tax assets expected to be recovered or settled after more than 12 months are £35m (2018: £22m).

The Company has surrendered the benefit of its tax losses to underlying subsidiaries for a consideration of £14m (2018: £35m).

Recognised deferred tax

2019

2018

£m

£m

Deferred tax assets comprise:

Unused tax losses

36

21

Unrealised losses on cash flow hedges

-

1

Gross deferred tax assets

36

22

Less: Offset against deferred tax liabilities

(1)

-

Deferred tax assets

35

22

Deferred tax liabilities comprise:

Unrealised gains on investments

1

-

Gross deferred tax liabilities

1

-

Less: Offset against deferred tax assets

(1)

-

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

Net deferred tax asset at 31 December


35

22

Movements in net deferred tax assets comprise:

At 1 January

22

-

Effect of change in accounting policy to IFRS 9

-

3

Amounts credited to profit or loss

15

21

Amounts charged to other comprehensive income

(2)

(2)

At 31 December

35

22

The deferred tax assets recognised are in respect of unused tax losses arising in the year and unrealised losses on cash flow hedges. The deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that the losses will be capable of being offset against future taxable profits.

O. Other financial liabilities

2019

2018

£m

£m

Amounts due to related parties

2

38

Collateral held in respect of derivative contracts

13

21

Other

10

10

Other financial liabilities

25

69

Other financial liabilities are expected to be settled within 12 months (2018: £69m).

P. Provisions and other liabilities

Of Provisions of £77m (2018: £80m), £48m are expected to be settled within 12 months (2018: £80m). Of Other liabilities of £4m (2018: £6m), £4m are expected to be settled within 12 months (2018: £6m). The provisions in 2019 and 2018 relate to separation costs. Refer Note 37 of the Group financial statements for further information and details of the provisions.

Q. Contingent liabilities, contingent assets, indemnities and guarantees

(a) Legal proceedings and regulations

The Company, like other financial organisations, is subject to legal proceedings and complaints in the normal course of its business. All such material matters are periodically reassessed, with the assistance of external professional advisers where appropriate, to determine the likelihood of the Company incurring a liability. Where it is concluded that it is more likely than not that a material outflow will be made a provision is established based on management's best estimate of the amount that will be payable. In some cases it will not be possible to form a view, for example because the facts are unclear or because further time is needed to properly investigate, and no provisions are held for such matters. It is not possible to predict with certainty the extent and timing of the financial impact of legal proceedings, complaints and related regulatory matters.

(b) Indemnities and guarantees

Under the trust deed in respect of the UK Standard Life defined benefit pension plan, Standard Life Employee Services Limited (SLESL), the principal employer, must pay contributions to the pension plan as the trustees' actuary may certify necessary. The Company guarantees the obligations of certain subsidiaries' UK and Ireland defined benefit pension plans, which did not give rise to any liabilities at 31 December 2019 (2018: £nil).

R. Related party transactions

(a) Compensation of key management personnel

The Directors and key management personnel of the Company are considered to be the same as for the Group. See Note 45 of the Group financial statements for further information.

9. Supplementary information

9.1 Key performance indicators

Key performance indicators (KPIs) are defined as the measures by which the development, performance or position of the business can be measured effectively. The KPIs that we use may not be directly comparable with similarly named measures used by other companies. We have reviewed our KPIs in 2019 and made the following changes.

New KPIs for FY 2019

No longer reported as a KPI

· Fee based revenue

· IFRS profit/(loss) before tax

· AUMA

· Gross inflows and Net flows

We have increased our focus on revenue quality, rather than the volume of new business, in 2019. This is the reason for the inclusion of the Fee based revenue KPI and the removal of the KPIs relating to flows and AUMA. We have also added IFRS profit before tax as a KPI - this KPI includes key items such as restructuring costs and profits on disposal of interests in associates. IFRS profit before tax is the closest IFRS equivalent to adjusted profit before tax.

9.2 Alternative performance measures


We assess our performance using a variety of measures that are not defined under IFRS and are therefore termed alternative performance measures (APMs). The APMs that we use may not be directly comparable with similarly named measures used by other companies.

We have presented below reconciliations from these APMs to the most appropriate measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. All APMs should be read together with the IFRS consolidated income statement, IFRS consolidated statement of financial position and IFRS consolidated statement of cash flows, which are presented in the Group financial statements section of this report. Ratios are presented in Section 9.3.

In 2019, we are no longer reporting an alternative performance measure for cash generation. Following the sale of the UK and European insurance business the IFRS condensed consolidated statement of cash flows provides a shareholder view of the Group's cash generation. We are now, however, reporting an adjusted capital generation APM as discussed below.

KPI Key performance indicators (KPIs) are defined as the measures by which the development, performance or position of the business can be measured effectively.

R Metric used for executive remuneration in the proposed 2020 remuneration policy. See pages 83 to 84 for more information.

Definition

Purpose

Adjusted profit before tax

KPI




Adjusted profit before tax is the Group's key alternative performance measure. Adjusted profit excludes the impact of the following items:

· Restructuring costs and corporate transaction expenses. Restructuring includes the impact of major regulatory change.

· Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts

· Profit or loss arising on the disposal of a subsidiary, joint venture or associate

· Fair value movements in contingent consideration

· Items which are one-off and, due to their size or nature, are not indicative of the long-term operating performance of the Group

· Impacts arising from investment return variances and economic assumption changes in the Group's insurance entities

· Dividends payable on preference shares classified as non-controlling interests are excluded from adjusted profit in line with the treatment of ordinary shares. Similarly to preference shares, coupons paid on perpetual debt instruments classified as equity for which interest is only accounted for when paid is excluded from adjusted profit. This includes our share of interest payable on Tier 1 debt instruments held by associates.

Further details are included in Note 13 of the Group financial statements.

Fee based revenue is a component of adjusted profit and includes revenue we generate from asset management charges (AMCs), platform charges and other transactional charges. Fee based revenue is shown net of fees, costs of sale, commissions and similar charges. Refer to Note 4 of the Group financial statements.

Adjusted profit reporting provides further analysis of the results reported under IFRS and the Directors believe it helps to give shareholders a fuller understanding of the performance of the business by identifying and analysing adjusting items.

Adjusted profit before tax is consistent with the way that financial performance is measured by management and reported to the Board and executive leadership team. Adjusted profit before tax is also a key input to the adjusted earnings per share measure which is used to assess performance for remuneration purposes.

Fee based revenue is shown net of commission, costs of sale and similar charges so as to show the net charges received on AUMA and provides the basis for reporting of the fee revenue yield financial ratio.

Adjusted capital generation

Adjusted capital generation is part of the analysis of movements in CRDIV regulatory capital. Adjusted capital generation is calculated as adjusted profit after tax less returns relating to pension schemes in surplus, which do not benefit regulatory capital. It also excludes the Group's share of associates and joint ventures profit after tax which is replaced by dividends received from these entities.

Adjusted capital generation is a new APM introduced in 2019. This measure aims to show how adjusted profit contributes to regulatory capital, and therefore provides insight into our ability to generate capital to support the payment of dividends to shareholders.



Adjusted profit before tax

Reconciliation of adjusted profit to IFRS profit by component

The key components of adjusted profit before tax are fee based revenue, adjusted operating expenses and share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax. These components provide a meaningful analysis of our adjusted results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of movements between adjusted profit component measures and relevant IFRS terms. A reconciliation of Fee based revenue to the IFRS item Revenue from contracts with customers is provided in Note 4 of the Group financial statements.

Adjusted profit term

Group adjusted profit

Presentation differences

Adjusting items

Capital management

Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense

Non-controlling interests

Group IFRS

IFRS term

2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Fee based revenue

KPI R

1,634

619

1,703

37

-

-

3,993

Total income

Adjusted operating expenses

(1,333)

(619)

(2,120)

-

-

-

(4,072)

Total expenses

Capital management

37

-

-

(37)

-

-

-

N/A

Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax

246

-

84

-

(8)

-

322

Share of profit from associates and JVs1

Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations

584

-

(333)

-

(8)

-

243

Profit before tax

Tax on adjusted profit

(69)

-

41

-

-

-

(28)

Total tax expense

Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax

(46)

-

-

-

46

-

-

N/A

Adjusted profit after tax from continuing operations

469

-

(292)

-

38

-

215

Profit for the year from continuing operations

Adjusted profit after tax from discontinued operations

-

-

56

-

-

-

56

Profit for the year from discontinued operations

Adjusted profit after tax

469

-

(236)

-

38

-

271

Profit for the year

1 Includes £243m reversal of impairment of interest in associates.

Adjusted profit term

Group adjusted profit

Presentation differences

Adjusting items

Capital management

Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense

Non-controlling interests

Group IFRS

IFRS term

2018

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Fee based revenue

1,868

70

202

(9)

-

2,131

Total income

Adjusted operating expenses

(1,395)

(70)

(1,355)

-

-

(2,820)

Total expenses

Capital management

(9)

-

-

9

-

-

-

N/A

Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax

186

-

(244)

-

(40)

-

(98)

Share of profit from associates and JVs2

Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations

650

-

(1,397)

-

(40)

(787)

Profit before tax

Tax on adjusted profit

(95)

-

52

-

-

-

(43)

Total tax expense

Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax

(43)

-

-

-

43

-

-

N/A

Adjusted profit after tax from continuing operations

512

-

(1,345)

-

3

-

(830)

Profit for the year from continuing operations

Adjusted profit after tax from discontinued operations

133

-

1,560

-

-

5

1,698

Profit for the year from discontinued operations

Adjusted profit after tax

645

-

215

-

3

5

868

Profit for the year

2 Includes £228m loss on impairment of interest in associates.

This reconciliation includes a number of reconciling items which arise due to presentation differences between IFRS reporting requirements and the determination of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating expenses. Fee based revenue and adjusted operating expenses exclude items which have an equal and opposite effect on IFRS income and IFRS expenses in the consolidated income statement. This particularly relates to income and expenses of unit linked funds, where investment returns are for the accounts of policyholders. The increase in presentation differences in 2019 reflects higher such policyholder investment returns.

Other presentation differences also include commission and other cost of sales expenses which are presented in expenses in the consolidated income statement but are netted against fee based revenue in the analysis of Group adjusted profit by segment. Further details of presentation differences are included in Note 2(b)(ii) of the Group financial statements.

The table below provides a summarised reconciliation of adjusted profit before tax (split by continuing operations, discontinued operations and Total) to Profit before tax


Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Total

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Adjusted profit before tax

584

650

475

-

210

379

584

860

854

Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense

(8)

(40)

(41)

-

-

-

(8)

(40)

(41)

Total adjusting items

(333)

(1,397)

4

56

1,519

(44)

(277)

122

(40)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - ordinary shares

-

-

-

-

5

25

-

5

25

Profit before tax1

243

(787)

438

56

1,734

360

299

947

798

1 Discontinued operations shown as profit before tax expense attributable to equity holders.

Analysis of adjusting items

The table below provides detail of the adjusting items made in the calculation of adjusted profit before tax:


Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Total

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses

(407)

(239)

(162)

-

(264)

(11)

(407)

(503)

(173)

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts

(1,844)

(1,155)

(138)

-

-

-

(1,844)

(1,155)

(138)

Provision for annuity sales practices

-

-

-

-

-

(100)

-

-

(100)

Profit on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

1,780

-

-

1,780

-

Profit on disposal of interests in associates

1,542

185

319

-

-

-

1,542

185

319

Reversal of/(loss on) impairment of associates

243

(228)

-

-

-

-

243

(228)

-

Investment return variances and economic assumption changes

(25)

54

-

-

(41)

67

(25)

13

67

Other

158

(14)

(15)

56

44

-

214

30

(15)

Total adjusting items

(333)

(1,397)

4

56

1,519

(44)

(277)

122

(40)

An explanation for why individual items are excluded from adjusted profit is set out below:

· Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses are excluded from adjusted profit. Restructuring includes the impact of major regulatory change. By highlighting and excluding these costs we aim to give shareholders a fuller understanding of the performance of the business. Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses include costs relating to the integration of businesses acquired. Other restructuring costs excluded from adjusted profit relate to projects which have a significant impact on the way the Group operates. Costs are only excluded from adjusted profit where they are outwith business as usual activities and the costs would not have been incurred had the restructuring project not taken place. For headcount related costs, where duplicate posts are identified as a result of an integration or transformation plan, the duplicated cost will be treated as a restructuring cost from the beginning of the process which eliminates the duplicate cost. For continuing operations, the 2019 expenses included costs relating to integration and the implementation of our simplified operating model of £214m (2018: £175m), £37m (2018: £133m included in discontinued operations) in respect of separation costs following the sale of the UK and European insurance business, and £41m of other transformation related restructuring costs. 2019 also included £49m relating to the repurchase of subordinated debt and £33m relating to our share of the restructuring costs of joint ventures and associates (primarily Phoenix). An additional £20m has been included in restructuring expenses related to variable compensation that was linked to the receipt of the £140m LBG compensation. This expense has been treated as an adjusting item in line with the receipt of the income (included in 'Other' below).

· Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts is included as an adjusting item. This is consistent with peers and therefore excluding these items aids comparability. Highlighting this as an adjusting item aims to give a fuller understanding of these accounting impacts which arise where businesses have been acquired but do not arise where businesses have grown organically. Further details are provided in Note 15 of the Group financial statements.

· Profits on the disposal of a subsidiary, joint venture or associate are also removed to assist comparability of results period on period. Profit on disposal of interests in associates in 2019 of £1,542m includes £1,337m in relation to the sale of 14.49% of shares in HDFC Life and £204m in relation to the sale of 3.02% of shares in HDFC Asset Management. Details are provided in Note 1 of the Group financial statements.

· The reversal of impairment of associates of £243m relates to our investment in Phoenix. The Phoenix share price recovered in 2019 and the impairment recognised in 2018 has therefore been reversed. In 2018, an impairment loss of £243m was recognised on the Group's interest in Phoenix, of which £15m arose at acquisition and was offset against the bargain purchase gain giving a loss on impairment in the consolidated income statement of £228m. The reversal of impairment/impairment loss of Phoenix are considered one-off items and not indicative of the long-term operating performance of the Group and have therefore been excluded from adjusted profit to assist comparability of results period to period. More details are provided in Note 16 of the Group financial statements.

· Investment return variances and economic assumption changes in the Group's insurance entities are excluded from adjusted profit. The Group's UK and European insurance business was sold during 2018 and classified as discontinued operations in 2018. The Group's other wholly owned insurance business, SL Asia, is classified as held for sale. For annuities, all fluctuations in liabilities and the assets backing those liabilities due to market interest rate (including credit risk) movements over the period are excluded from adjusted profit. Removing these investment return variances and economic assumption changes is consistent with many of our insurance peers and aims to ensure that adjusted profit reflects a long-term view aligned to the maturity profile and economic matching of the corresponding assets and liabilities. Where associates and joint ventures have a policy for determining investment return variances and economic assumption changes, the Group uses the policy of the associate or joint venture for including their results in the Group's adjusted profit. This currently applies only to the Group's investment in Phoenix. The Phoenix policy is similar to that used by the wholly owned insurance entities. Details of the main differences are included in Note 13 of the Group financial statements.

· Details on items classified as 'Other' in the table on the previous page are provided in Note 13 of the Group financial statements. In 2019 this balance primarily relates to £140m relating to the settlement of arbitration with LBG, (£16m) impairment losses on property-right-of-use assets and £12m in relation to the alignment of the reporting period of HDFC Asset Management. For discontinued operations, the 2019 item reflects a change in the value of indemnities relating to the sale of the UK and European insurance business to Phoenix.

Phoenix profitability

The table below provides a breakdown for the calculation of our share of adjusted profit before tax from Phoenix of £136m which is included in the Insurance associates and joint ventures reportable segment total of £189m. Phoenix use an operating profit alternative performance measure which is before finance costs, while the Group's adjusted profit is after deducting finance costs.

2019

2019

20181

20181

100%

19.97%

100%

19.98%

£m

£m

£m

£m

Operating profit before tax (Phoenix APM)

810

162

458

92

Finance costs

(127)

(26)

(30)

(6)

Adjusted profit before tax (Standard Life Aberdeen APM)

683

136

428

86

1 Four months ended 31 December 2018.

Adjusted capital generation

The table below provides a reconciliation of movements between adjusted profit after tax and adjusted capital generation. A reconciliation of adjusted profit after tax to IFRS profit for the year is included earlier in this section.

2019

2018

£m

£m

Adjusted profit after tax

469

512

Remove staff pension scheme returns

(29)

(21)

Remove associates' and joint ventures' adjusted profit after tax

(200)

(143)

Add associates' and joint ventures' dividends received

93

47

Adjusted capital generation

333

395

Staff pension scheme returns

Staff pension scheme returns are the contribution to adjusted profit before tax from defined benefit pension schemes which are in surplus and reconciled below.

2019

2018

£m

£m

Total income recognised in the consolidated income statement per Note 34 (c) of the Group financial statements

40

36

Past service costs (included in adjusting items)

(13)

(15)

Remove IFRS charge relating to schemes in deficit

2

-


29

21

Share of associates' and joint ventures' adjusted profit after tax

An analysis is provided below.

2019

2018

£m

£m

Share of associates' and joint ventures' adjusted profit before tax - Note 2 (b)(i)

246

186

Share of associates' and joint ventures' adjusted tax expense - Note 2 (b)(i)

(46)

(43)

Share of associates' and joint ventures' adjusted profit after tax

200

143

Associates' and joint ventures' dividends received

This information is disclosed in Note 16 of the Group financial statements. An analysis is provided below.

2019

2018

£m

£m

Phoenix

67

33

HDFC Life

9

-

HDFC Asset Management

17

14

Associates' and joint ventures' dividends received

93

47

9.3 Financial ratios

We also use a number of financial ratios to help assess our performance and these are also not defined under IFRS. Details of our main financial ratios and how they are calculated are presented below.

Definition

Purpose and changes

Cost/income ratio

KPI R

This is an efficiency measure that is calculated as adjusted operating expenses divided by fee based revenue in the period, and includes the share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax.

This ratio is used by management to assess efficiency and reported to the Board and executive leadership team.

This ratio is also a measure used to assess performance for remuneration purposes.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

KPI R

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated on adjusted profit after tax. The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted during the period to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, such as share options granted to employees.

Details on the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share are set out in Note 12 of the Group financial statements.

Earnings per share is a commonly used financial metric which can be used to measure the profitability and capital efficiency of a company over time. We also calculate adjusted diluted earnings per share to illustrate the impact of adjusting items on the metric.

This ratio is used by management to assess performance and reported to the Board and executive leadership team.

Fee revenue yield (bps)



The fee revenue yield is calculated as annualised fee based revenue (excluding performance fees, SL Asia, Focus and Threesixty) divided by monthly average fee based assets.

The average revenue yield on fee based business is a measure that illustrates the average margin being earned on the assets that we manage, administer or advise our customers on.

Fee revenue yield has been restated to include revenue and assets under advice relating to our 1825 advice business.

9.3.1 Cost/income ratio from continuing operations

2019

2018

Adjusted operating expenses (£m)

(1,333)

(1,395)

Fee based revenue (£m)

1,634

1,868

Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax (£m)

246

186

Total adjusted operating income and share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax (£m)

1,880

2,054

Cost/income ratio (%)

71

68

Cost/income ratio excluding our share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax (%)

82

75

9.3.2 Fee revenue yield (bps) Analysis of AUMA by channel

Average AUMA (£bn)


Fee based revenue (£m)


Fee revenue yield (bps)


2019

2018


2019

2018


2019

2018

Institutional and Wholesale

236.3

261.8


1,011

1,253


42.8

47.9

Strategic insurance partners

258.5

265.0


317

347


12.2

13.1

Platforms and Wealth



Wrap and Elevate

59.3

55.6


150

142


25.3

25.6

Wealth1

19.5

15.4


107

105


48.4

57.5

Eliminations

(10.1)

(9.9)


N/A

N/A


N/A

N/A

Fee revenue yield2

563.5

587.9


1,585

1,847


27.9

31.1

SL-Asia


12

12


Performance fees


37

9


Fee based revenue


1,634

1,868


Analysis of Institutional and Wholesale by asset class

Average AUM (£bn)


Fee based revenue (£m)


Fee revenue yield (bps)


2019

2018


2019

2018


2019

2018

Equities

71.8

86.3


472

578


65.7

66.9

Fixed income

47.5

46.9


131

130


27.6

27.7

Multi-asset

39.3

54.0


164

288


41.7

53.4

Private markets

15.4

15.8


71

68


46.5

43.1

Real estate

29.3

28.9


142

154


48.3

53.2

Alternatives3

13.0

10.5


17

18


12.9

17.4

Quantitative

2.8

2.1


2

3


8.4

12.2

Cash/Liquidity

17.2

17.3


12

14


7.1

8.0

Institutional and Wholesale

236.3

261.8


1,011

1,253


42.8

47.9

1 Wealth fee revenue yield calculation excludes revenue of £13m (2018: £16m) for which there are no attributable assets.

2 Restated to include revenue and assets under advice relating to our 1825 advice business. Previously AUMA excluded assets under advice.

3 Alternatives average AUM includes c£7bn (2018: c£6bn) of lower margin advisory mandates. At 31 December 2019 the closing AUM of these mandates was c£12bn.

9.4 Assets under management and administration and flows

Definition

Purpose and changes

AUMA

AUMA is a measure of the total assets we manage, administer or advise on behalf of our clients and customers. It includes assets under management (AUM), assets under administration (AUA) and assets under advice (AUAdv).

AUM is a measure of the total assets that we manage on behalf of individual customers and institutional clients. AUM also includes captive assets managed on behalf of the Group including assets managed for corporate purposes.

AUA is a measure of the total assets we administer for customers through platform products such as ISAs and SIPPs.

AuAdv is a measure of the total assets we advise our customers on, for which there is an ongoing charge.

For 2019, we changed our definition of AUMA to include AUAdv as we continue to build scale in the 1825 business. 2018 AUMA has not been restated and therefore 2019 market and other movements include 1825 AUAdv of £4.0bn as at 1 January 2019.

Net flows

Net flows represent gross inflows less gross outflows or redemptions. Gross inflows are new funds from clients and customers. Gross outflows or redemptions is the money withdrawn by clients or customers during the period.

Net flows in 2019 includes flows relating to AUAdv.

9.4.1 AUMA by channel

Opening AUMA at
1 Jan 2019

Gross inflows

Redemptions

Net flows

Market
and other movements1

Corporate
actions2

Closing AUMA at
31 Dec 2019

12 months ended 31 December 2019

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Institutional

166.7

27.1

(41.3)

(14.2)

8.1

-

160.6

Wholesale

72.5

20.2

(27.5)

(7.3)

6.5

0.7

72.4

Strategic insurance partners

255.0

26.9

(71.3)

(44.4)

25.2

-

235.8

Platforms and Wealth

Wrap and Elevate

54.2

7.0

(4.7)

2.3

6.1

-

62.6

Wealth

10.9

7.1

(2.4)

4.7

6.0

1.8

23.4

Eliminations

(7.8)

(2.1)

2.6

0.5

(2.9)

-

(10.2)

Total AUMA

551.5

86.2

(144.6)

(58.4)

49.0

2.5

544.6


Opening AUMA at
1 Jan 2018

Gross inflows

Redemptions

Net flows

Market
and other movements

Corporate
actions3

Closing AUMA at
31 Dec 2018

12 months ended 31 December 2018

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Institutional

192.5

19.3

(47.0)

(27.7)

1.9

-

166.7

Wholesale

86.6

18.4

(30.5)

(12.1)

(6.8)

4.8

72.5

Strategic insurance partners

271.8

28.6

(34.1)

(5.5)

(11.3)

-

255.0

Platforms and Wealth


Wrap and Elevate

54.0

8.5

(4.3)

4.2

(4.0)

-

54.2

Wealth

11.2

2.7

(2.3)

0.4

(0.7)

-

10.9

Eliminations

(8.0)

(2.3)

2.1

(0.2)

0.4

-

(7.8)

Total AUMA

608.1

75.2

(116.1)

(40.9)

(20.5)

4.8

551.5

1 Wealth channel market and other movements include 1825 opening assets under advice of £4.0bn.

2 Corporate actions in the Wholesale channel relate to the acquisition of Orion Partners (£0.7bn). Wealth channel corporate actions include £1.8bn of assets under advice following 1825's acquisition of Grant Thornton's wealth advisory business and BDO Northern Ireland's wealth management business.

3 Corporate actions relate to the acquisition of £4.8bn of AUM in transactions with Alpine Woods, ETF Securities and Hark Capital.

9.4.2 Quarterly net flows by channel

3 months to
31 Dec 19

3 months to
30 Sep 19

3 months to
30 Jun 19

3 months to
31 Mar 19

3 months to
31 Dec 18

15 months ended 31 December 2019

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Institutional

-

(7.3)

(4.9)

(2.0)

(7.4)

Wholesale

2.3

(1.0)

(2.8)

(5.8)

(5.3)

Strategic insurance partners

(10.8)

(27.9)

(2.7)

(3.0)

(1.7)

Platforms and Wealth

Wrap and Elevate

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.7

Wealth

0.4

0.4

0.3

3.6

0.1

Eliminations

-

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

Total net flows

(7.5)

(35.0)

(9.4)

(6.5)

(13.5)

9.5 Institutional and Wholesale AUM 9.5.1 Detailed asset class split

Opening AUM at
1 Jan 2019

Gross inflows

Redemptions

Net flows

Market
and other movements

Corporate actions

Closing
AUM at
31 Dec 2019

12 months ended 31 December 2019

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Developed markets equities

12.9

2.7

(3.4)

(0.7)

2.5

-

14.7

Emerging markets equities

25.0

2.1

(9.5)

(7.4)

4.0

-

21.6

Asia Pacific equities

22.5

3.8

(5.3)

(1.5)

2.3

-

23.3

Global equities

12.5

1.0

(5.6)

(4.6)

1.5

-

9.4

Total equities

72.9

9.6

(23.8)

(14.2)

10.3

-

69.0

Developed markets credit

32.1

6.0

(7.8)

(1.8)

1.9

-

32.2

Developed markets rates

5.2

0.6

(2.8)

(2.2)

0.3

-

3.3

Emerging markets fixed income

9.4

3.7

(2.5)

1.2

0.3

-

10.9

Total fixed income

46.7

10.3

(13.1)

(2.8)

2.5

-

46.4

Absolute return

21.9

1.1

(12.8)

(11.7)

2.5

-

12.7

Diversified growth/income

1.7

0.5

(0.3)

0.2

-

-

1.9

MyFolio

13.9

2.5

(2.4)

0.1

1.7

-

15.7

Other multi-asset

5.5

0.7

(2.2)

(1.5)

-

-

4.0

Total multi-asset

43.0

4.8

(17.7)

(12.9)

4.2

-

34.3

Private equity

12.3

2.1

(2.8)

(0.7)

0.5

-

12.1

Private credit and solutions

-

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

0.1

-

-

Infrastructure equity

3.7

0.4

-

0.4

(0.1)

-

4.0

Total private markets

16.0

2.5

(2.9)

(0.4)

0.5

-

16.1

UK real estate

15.3

0.9

(2.3)

(1.4)

(0.5)

-

13.4

European real estate

12.2

1.6

(0.8)

0.8

(0.9)

-

12.1

Global real estate

0.8

0.1

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.4)

0.7

1.0

Real estate multi-manager

1.4

0.3

(0.2)

0.1

(0.1)

-

1.4

Total real estate

29.7

2.9

(3.5)

(0.6)

(1.9)

0.7

27.9

Total alternatives

12.3

7.7

(1.7)

6.0

(0.6)

-

17.7

Total quantitative

2.1

1.7

(0.7)

1.0

1.1

-

4.2

Total cash/liquidity

16.5

7.8

(5.4)

2.4

(1.5)

-

17.4

Total

239.2

47.3

(68.8)

(21.5)

14.6

0.7

233.0


Opening AUM at
1 Jan 2018

Gross inflows

Redemptions

Net flows

Market
and other movements

Corporate actions

Closing
AUM at
31 Dec 2018

12 months ended 31 December 2018

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Developed markets equities

16.3

2.2

(3.6)

(1.4)

(2.0)

-

12.9

Emerging markets equities

37.0

4.2

(13.4)

(9.2)

(2.8)

-

25.0

Asia Pacific equities

27.7

3.9

(6.8)

(2.9)

(2.3)

-

22.5

Global equities

16.5

1.5

(5.6)

(4.1)

(1.1)

1.2

12.5

Total equities

97.5

11.8

(29.4)

(17.6)

(8.2)

1.2

72.9

Developed markets credit

32.9

3.3

(5.6)

(2.3)

0.6

0.9

32.1

Developed markets rates

5.7

0.8

(1.2)

(0.4)

(0.1)

-

5.2

Emerging markets fixed income

9.4

1.9

(2.0)

(0.1)

0.1

-

9.4

Total fixed income

48.0

6.0

(8.8)

(2.8)

0.6

0.9

46.7

Absolute return

39.8

2.5

(19.0)

(16.5)

(1.4)

-

21.9

Diversified growth/income

1.5

0.7

(0.3)

0.4

(0.2)

-

1.7

MyFolio

13.3

2.7

(1.5)

1.2

(0.6)

-

13.9

Other multi-asset

6.6

0.7

(1.9)

(1.2)

0.1

-

5.5

Total multi-asset

61.2

6.6

(22.7)

(16.1)

(2.1)

-

43.0

Private equity

12.4

0.9

(1.9)

(1.0)

0.9

-

12.3

Private credit and solutions

0.3

0.2

(0.2)

-

(0.3)

-

-

Infrastructure equity

3.8

-

(0.3)

(0.3)

0.2

-

3.7

Total private markets

16.5

1.1

(2.4)

(1.3)

0.8

-

16.0

UK real estate

15.8

1.1

(2.3)

(1.2)

0.7

-

15.3

European real estate

11.1

2.3

(1.4)

0.9

0.2

-

12.2

Global real estate

0.1

0.2

(0.1)

0.1

-

0.6

0.8

Real estate multi-manager

1.5

0.2

(0.2)

-

(0.1)

-

1.4

Total real estate

28.5

3.8

(4.0)

(0.2)

0.8

0.6

29.7

Total alternatives

8.0

0.8

(1.2)

(0.4)

2.6

2.1

12.3

Total quantitative

2.2

0.2

(0.3)

(0.1)

-

-

2.1

Total cash/liquidity

17.2

7.4

(8.7)

(1.3)

0.6

-

16.5

Total

279.1

37.7

(77.5)

(39.8)

(4.9)

4.8

239.2

9.6 Analysis of Strategic insurance partners

Opening AUM at
1 Jan 2019

Gross inflows

Redemptions

Net
flows

Market
and other movements

Corporate
actions

Closing
AUM at
31 Dec 2019

12 months ended 31 December 2019

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Phoenix

131.6

14.2

(13.2)

1.0

13.3

-

145.9

Lloyds

98.6

10.6

(53.7)

(43.1)

9.0

-

64.5

Other

24.8

2.1

(4.4)

(2.3)

2.9

-

25.4

Total

255.0

26.9

(71.3)

(44.4)

25.2

-

235.8


Opening AUMA at
1 Jan 2018

Gross inflows

Redemptions

Net flows

Market
and other movements

Corporate
actions

Closing AUMA at
31 Dec 2018

12 months ended 31 December 2018

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Phoenix

139.8

12.8

(15.1)

(2.3)

(5.9)

-

131.6

Lloyds

108.4

8.5

(13.9)

(5.4)

(4.4)

-

98.6

Other

23.6

7.3

(5.1)

2.2

(1.0)

-

24.8

Total

271.8

28.6

(34.1)

(5.5)

(11.3)

-

255.0

9.7 Analysis of total AUM 9.7.1 AUM by geography

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Institutional and Wholesale

Strategic insurance partners

Wealth1

Total

Institutional and Wholesale

Strategic insurance partners

Wealth

Total

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

UK

108.5

235.8

17.7

362.0

114.5

255.0

10.9

380.4

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

55.8

-

-

55.8

57.1

-

-

57.1

Asia Pacific (APAC)

16.9

-

-

16.9

18.2

-

-

18.2

Americas

51.8

-

-

51.8

49.4

-

-

49.4

Total AUM

233.0

235.8

17.7

486.5

239.2

255.0

10.9

505.1

9.7.2 Total AUM by asset class


31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Institutional and Wholesale

Strategic insurance partners

Wealth1

Total

Institutional and Wholesale

Strategic insurance partners

Wealth

Total

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

£bn

Equities

69.0

50.3

-

119.3

72.9

44.0

-

116.9

Fixed income

46.4

88.5

-

134.9

46.7

90.0

-

136.7

Multi-asset

34.3

10.2

14.2

58.7

43.0

17.5

10.9

71.4

Private markets

16.1

0.8

-

16.9

16.0

2.3

-

18.3

Real estate

27.9

9.2

-

37.1

29.7

10.3

-

40.0

Alternatives

17.7

0.6

-

18.3

12.3

-

-

12.3

Quantitative

4.2

46.7

3.5

54.4

2.1

60.7

-

62.8

Cash/Liquidity

17.4

29.5

-

46.9

16.5

30.2

-

46.7

Total AUM

233.0

235.8

17.7

486.5

239.2

255.0

10.9

505.1

1 Excludes assets under advice of £5.7bn at 31 December 2019.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FR UPUGGWUPUPWB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Annual Financial Report - Part 7 of 8 - RNS

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:08:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
03:33aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : full year adjusted profit down 10% on outflows
RE
03:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 8 of 8
PU
03:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 4 of 8
PU
03:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 3 of 8
PU
03:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 2 of 8
PU
03:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 5 of 8
PU
03:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 6 of 8
PU
03:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 7 of 8
PU
03:04aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Annual Financial Report - Part 1 of 8
PU
03/05STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 613 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 852 M
Finance 2019 1 044 M
Yield 2019 9,04%
P/E ratio 2019 6,74x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 5 433 M
Chart STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 330,47  GBp
Last Close Price 239,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Keith Skeoch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mike Tumilty Global Chief Operating Officer
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-27.03%7 119
BLACKROCK, INC.-16.65%65 219
UBS GROUP-19.26%34 455
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.36%30 933
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-4.18%24 463
STATE STREET CORPORATION-33.43%18 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group