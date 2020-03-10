Standard Life Aberdeen : Annual Financial Report - Part 8 of 8

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

10. Glossary

Aberdeen Asset Management or Aberdeen

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, or Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and its subsidiaries.

Adjusted operating expenses

Adjusted operating expenses is a component of adjusted profit and relates to the day-to-day expenses of managing our business.

Adjusted profit

Adjusted profit before tax is the Group's key alternative performance measure. Adjusted profit excludes the impact of the following items:

· Restructuring costs and corporate transaction expenses. Restructuring includes the impact of major regulatory change.

· Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts

· Profit or loss arising on the disposal of a subsidiary, joint venture or associate

· Fair value movements in contingent consideration

· Items which are one-off and, due to their size or nature, are not indicative of the long-term operating performance of the Group

Adjusted profit also excludes impacts arising from investment return variances and economic assumption changes in the Group's insurance entities. It is calculated based on expected returns on investments backing equity holder funds, with consistent allowance for the corresponding expected movements in equity holder liabilities. Impacts arising from the difference between the expected return and actual return on investments, and the corresponding impact on equity holder liabilities except where they are directly related to a significant management action, are excluded from adjusted profit and are presented within profit before tax. The impact of certain changes in economic assumptions is also excluded from adjusted profit and is presented within profit before tax.

Dividends payable on preference shares classified as non-controlling interests are excluded from adjusted profit in line with the treatment of ordinary shares. Similarly to preference shares, coupons paid on perpetual debt instruments classified as equity for which interest is only accounted for when paid is excluded from adjusted profit. This includes our share of interest payable on Tier 1 debt instruments held by associates. Coupons payable on perpetual debt instruments classified as equity for which interest is accrued are included in adjusted profit before tax.

Assets under management and administration (AUMA)

AUMA is a measure of the total assets we manage, administer or advise on behalf of our clients and customers. It includes assets under management (AUM), assets under administration (AUA) and assets under advice (AUAdv).AUMA does not include assets for associates and joint ventures.

AUM is a measure of the total assets that Aberdeen Standard Investments manages on behalf of individual customers and institutional clients. AUM also includes assets managed for corporate purposes.

AUA is a measure of the total assets we administer for customers through our Platforms.

AuAdv is a measure of the total assets we advise our customers on, for which there is an ongoing charge.

Board

The Board of Directors of the Company.

Capital management

Capital management is a component of adjusted profit and relates to the return from the net assets of the shareholder business, net of costs of financing. This includes the net assets in defined benefit staff pension plans and net assets relating to the financing of subordinated liabilities.

Chief Operating Decision Maker

The executive leadership team.

Company

Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Prior to the merger, Standard Life plc.

Cost/income ratio

This is an efficiency measure that is calculated as adjusted operating expenses divided by adjusted operating income, and includes the share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax.

CRD IV

CRD IV is the European regulatory capital regime (comprising the Capital Requirements Directive and Capital Requirements Regulation) that applies to investment firms.

Director

A director of the Company.

Earnings per share (EPS)

EPS is a commonly used financial metric which can be used to measure the profitability and strength of a company over time. EPS is calculated by dividing profit by the number of ordinary shares. Basic EPS uses the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year. Diluted EPS adjusts the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, such as share options awarded to employees.

Effective tax rate

Tax expense/(credit) attributable to equity holders' profit divided by profit before tax attributable to equity holders' profits expressed as a percentage.

Executive leadership team

Responsible for providing overall leadership of the business and comprises: Chief Executive, General Counsel, Chief Financial Officer, Global Head of Distribution, Head of EMEA, Chief of Staff, Chief Investment Officer, Chief HR Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Head of Americas and Head of Asia Pacific.

Fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL)

FVTPL is an IFRS measurement basis permitted for assets and liabilities which meet certain criteria. Gains or losses on assets or liabilities measured at FVTPL are recognised directly in the income statement.

FCA

Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom.

Fee based revenue

Fee based revenue is a component of adjusted profit and includes revenue we generate from asset management charges (AMCs), platform charges and other transactional charges. AMCs are earned on products such as mutual funds, and are calculated as a percentage fee based on the assets held. Investment risk on these products rests principally with the customer, with our major indirect exposure to rising or falling markets coming from higher or lower AMCs. Fee based revenue is shown net of fees, costs of sale, commissions and similar charges. Costs of sale include revenue from fund platforms which is passed to the product provider.

Fee revenue yield (bps)

The average revenue yield on fee based business is a measure that illustrates the average margin being earned on the assets under management, administration or advice. It is calculated as annualised fee based revenue (excluding performance fees, SL Asia, Focus and Threesixty) divided by monthly average fee based assets.

A discretionary multi-asset fund provided under several regulated pooled and segregated structures globally by Aberdeen Standard Investments. The investment objective is to target a level of return over a rolling three-year period equivalent to cash plus 5% a year (gross of fees), and to do so with as little risk as possible.

Relates to the Company and its subsidiaries.

Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process. The ICAAP is the means by which the Group assesses the level of capital that adequately supports all of the relevant current and future risks in its business.

International Financial Reporting Standards are accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the EU. All EU-listed companies are required to prepare consolidated financial statements using IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as endorsed by the EU. The IFRS financial results in the Strategic report and in the Group financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the IFRS accounting policies as disclosed in the Group financial statements section of this report.

Investment performance has been aggregated using a money weighted average of our assets under management which are outperforming their respective benchmarks on a gross of fees basis. Benchmarks differ by fund and are defined in each fund's Investment Management Agreement (for example, the benchmark for our GARS unit trust fund is six-month GBP LIBOR). For total AUM, the investment performance calculation covers 79% of Aberdeen Standard Investments AUM, with certain assets excluded such as non-discretionary portfolios e.g. full replication tracker funds or funds where no applicable index is available such as Aberdeen Standard Capital funds. Investment performance is calculated as if Standard Life Group and Aberdeen had always been merged.

A measure by reference to which the development, performance or position of the business can be measured effectively.

Net flows represent gross inflows less gross outflows or redemptions. Gross inflows are new funds from clients and customers. Gross outflows or redemptions is the money withdrawn by clients or customers during the period.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc or Phoenix Group Holdings plc and its subsidiaries.

Under CRD IV, Pillar 1 focuses on fixed overhead requirements and the Group's exposure to credit and market risks in respect of risk-weighted assets, and sets a minimum requirement for capital based on these measures.

The requirement for companies to assess the level of additional capital held against risks not covered in Pillar 1.

This complements Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 with the aim of improving market discipline by requiring companies to publish certain details of their risks, capital and risk management. The Group's Pillar 3 disclosures will be published on the Group's website at www.standardlifeaberdeen.com/annualreportbefore 30 June 2020.

An investment platform (e.g. Wrap or Elevate) which is essentially a trading platform enabling investment funds, pensions, direct equity holdings and some life assurance contracts to be held in the same administrative account rather than as separate holdings.

The merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen completed on 14 August 2017, with the merger accounted for as an acquisition of Aberdeen by Standard Life plc on that date. Pro forma results for the Group are prepared as if Standard Life Group and Aberdeen had always been merged and are included for comparative periods to assist in explaining trends in financial performance by showing a full 12 months performance for the combined Group for all years.

The merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen completed on 14 August 2017, with the merger accounted for as an acquisition of Aberdeen by Standard Life plc on that date. The financial statements for 2017 have been prepared on this basis, with Aberdeen results included only from the date of merger onwards. This is referred to as the Reported basis.

Following completion of the sale of our UK and European insurance business to Phoenix in August 2018, we have retained ownership of the Standard Life brand while also licensing it to Phoenix. The Standard Life brand continues to be a prominent feature of our retail platforms.

A measure of the assets managed on behalf of a number of strategic partners such as Lloyds Banking Group and Phoenix.

Subordinated liabilities are debts of a company which, in the event of liquidation, rank below its other debts but above share capital.

In relation to remuneration, refers to a further performance condition that is required to be met in addition to the performance targets when determining the vesting of an award.

11. Shareholder Information

Registered office

1 George Street

Edinburgh

EH2 2LL

Scotland

Company registration number: SC286832

Analysis of registered shareholdings at 31 December 2019

Range of shares Number of holders % of total holders Number of shares % of total shares 1-1,000 64,848 65.51 26,315,015 1.13 1,001-5,000 29,280 29.58 59,236,620 2.53 5,001-10,000 2,678 2.71 17,635,622 0.75 10,001-100,000 1,570 1.59 37,377,678 1.60 #100,001+ 608 0.61 2,198,158,789 93.99 Total 98,984 100 2,338,723,724 100

# These figures include the Company-sponsored nominee - the Standard Life Aberdeen Share Account - which had 1,005,103 participants holding 651,170,271 shares.

12. Forward-looking statements

