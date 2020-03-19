Standard Life Aberdeen : Former Chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen appointed life peer

Our former Chairman, Sir Gerry Grimstone, has been awarded a life peerage in recognition of his exceptional career, expertise and experience.
Sir Gerry was our Chairman from May 2007 until he stepped down in January 2019. Taking on the role a year after the company's demutualisation, he steered the business through the global financial crisis, constitutional change and large-scale reforms to the UK pensions and savings markets. He also led the re-shaping of the business to create Standard Life Aberdeen as it is today.
Congratulations to Sir Gerry on a great achievement.
