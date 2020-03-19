Log in
Standard Life Aberdeen : Former Chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen appointed life peer

03/19/2020

Our former Chairman, Sir Gerry Grimstone, has been awarded a life peerage in recognition of his exceptional career, expertise and experience.

Sir Gerry was our Chairman from May 2007 until he stepped down in January 2019. Taking on the role a year after the company's demutualisation, he steered the business through the global financial crisis, constitutional change and large-scale reforms to the UK pensions and savings markets. He also led the re-shaping of the business to create Standard Life Aberdeen as it is today.

Congratulations to Sir Gerry on a great achievement.

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 15:12:03 UTC
