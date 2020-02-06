Standard Life Aberdeen : Time to Talk about mental health

As part of this year's Time to Talk campaign, we've been hosting a number of activities for our people to encourage discussion about mental health. This is a big part of creating an inclusive culture in our business - one in which our people can be themselves and look out for each other's wellbeing.

One in four people in Britain will experience a mental health problem this year, with anxiety and depression being the most common mental health disorders. Despite this, many people still don't feel comfortable talking about mental health and why it's so important.

Time to Talk is dedicated to changing the way we all think about mental health problems, and to removing the social stigma that can stop us from opening up. The activities we've been hosting range from discussion groups and guest speaker talks, to meditation and yoga sessions.

In our podcast, our Chief Executive Keith Skeoch shares his perspectives on the subject - including how technology and the modern workplace can affect mental health, and the importance of people having the right support during difficult times.