Standard Life Aberdeen plc    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC

(SL.)
Standard Life Aberdeen : Time to Talk about mental health

02/06/2020 | 07:38pm EST
Time to Talk about mental health

As part of this year's Time to Talk campaign, we've been hosting a number of activities for our people to encourage discussion about mental health. This is a big part of creating an inclusive culture in our business - one in which our people can be themselves and look out for each other's wellbeing.

One in four people in Britain will experience a mental health problem this year, with anxiety and depression being the most common mental health disorders. Despite this, many people still don't feel comfortable talking about mental health and why it's so important.

Time to Talk is dedicated to changing the way we all think about mental health problems, and to removing the social stigma that can stop us from opening up. The activities we've been hosting range from discussion groups and guest speaker talks, to meditation and yoga sessions.

In our podcast, our Chief Executive Keith Skeoch shares his perspectives on the subject - including how technology and the modern workplace can affect mental health, and the importance of people having the right support during difficult times.

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 00:37:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 610 M
EBIT 2019 313 M
Net income 2019 853 M
Finance 2019 1 044 M
Yield 2019 6,96%
P/E ratio 2019 8,47x
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,77x
EV / Sales2020 4,04x
Capitalization 7 118 M
Chart STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 331,65  GBp
Last Close Price 311,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Keith Skeoch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mike Tumilty Global Chief Operating Officer
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-5.21%9 160
BLACKROCK, INC.8.11%83 759
UBS GROUP-0.49%44 990
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.66%40 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.21%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.19%27 737
