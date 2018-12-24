Standard Life : Appointment of Senior Independent Director

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Senior Independent Director

As previously notified, Kevin Parry will step down from the Board of Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') on 31 December 2018. The Company today announces that Simon Troughton, Deputy Chairman, will take on the additional responsibilities of Senior Independent Director ('SID') on 1 January 2019. It is intended that Simon will serve as SID until the close of the 2019 Annual General Meeting when he will retire from the Board, having completed more than nine years' service on the Boards of the Company and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC.

24 December 2018

