Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Life Aberdeen PLC    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC (SL.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/24 12:36:16 pm
250.7 GBp   -1.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard Life : Appointment of Senior Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 11:20am CET

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Senior Independent Director

As previously notified, Kevin Parry will step down from the Board of Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') on 31 December 2018. The Company today announces that Simon Troughton, Deputy Chairman, will take on the additional responsibilities of Senior Independent Director ('SID') on 1 January 2019. It is intended that Simon will serve as SID until the close of the 2019 Annual General Meeting when he will retire from the Board, having completed more than nine years' service on the Boards of the Company and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC.

24 December 2018

Enquiries:

Media:

Graeme McEwan

+44 (0) 131 245 5593*

+44 (0) 7734 974 026

James Thorneley

+44 (0) 20 7463 6323

+44 (0) 7768 556 334

Institutional Equity Investors:

Jakub Rosochowski

+44 (0) 131 245 8028*

+44 (0) 7515 298 608

* Calls may be monitored and/or recorded to protect both you and us and help with our training. Call charges will vary.

END

LEI number of Standard Life Aberdeen plc: 0TMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90

Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
11:20aSTANDARD LIFE : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
12/22Shenandoah Telecommunications Position Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc
AQ
12/21Shy Baillie Gifford reveals 'sensible and Scottish' formula
RE
12/19Chesnara Hires Ex-RBS Executive Hesketh As New Non-Executive Director
AQ
12/19UK competition watchdog targets $5 billion loyalty penalty crackdown
RE
12/19STANDARD LIFE : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
12/17STANDARD LIFE : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
12/13Brexit-sensitive British stocks wilt as worries return after PM vote
RE
12/11Shares join global stock recovery but Brexit nerves weigh
RE
12/11Royal London chairman Pennant-Rea to step down
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 134 M
EBIT 2018 639 M
Net income 2018 392 M
Finance 2018 11 186 M
Yield 2018 9,58%
P/E ratio 2018 16,27
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
EV / Sales 2018 -2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,43x
Capitalization 6 467 M
Chart STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Keith Skeoch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Edgar Grimstone Chairman
William John Rattray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-41.49%8 174
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-17.30%20 884
LEGAL & GENERAL-17.01%17 074
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.19%10 924
AMUNDI-34.14%10 668
EATON VANCE CORP-40.84%3 901
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.