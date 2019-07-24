Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Life Aberdeen PLC    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC

(SL.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Life Settles Arbitration With Lloyds Banking Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Ian Walker

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.LN) said Wednesday that it has settled arbitration with Lloyds Banking Group, after the bank lost its case in March to end an asset-management deal between the two companies.

Under the new deal, Standard Life will manage about 35 billion pounds ($43.6 billion) of assets on behalf of Lloyds until at least April 2022. It will also get an upfront payment of GBP140 million as compensation for loss of profit.

Lloyds said in February 2018 that it would pull GBP100 billion in assets from Standard Life, with the majority being shifted to Schroders PLC to cement a new wealth-management joint venture. BlackRock was also due to receive a GBP30 billion portion of the assets.

The U.K. bank justified ending the agreement before its 2022 deadline by saying the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management left the combined entity in competition with its Scottish Widows business. Standard Life disputed the claim and the two parties entered dispute resolution.

In March, Standard Life said that a tribunal had ruled that Lloyds didn't have the right to end the agreement between the two parties and that it would continue to manage the assets while considering its next steps.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC 0.83% 477.46 Delayed Quote.21.55%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 0.12% 56.8 Delayed Quote.9.93%
SCHRODERS PLC 1.07% 3029 Delayed Quote.22.68%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 0.94% 309.9 Delayed Quote.19.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
03:31aLLOYDS BANKING : pays Standard Life Aberdeen £140 million to settle fund row
RE
02:48aStandard Life Settles Arbitration With Lloyds Banking Group
DJ
07/23LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Rise To Near 11-month High As Johnson Elected ..
DJ
07/23LLOYDS BANKING : Standard Life Aberdeen to Settle Dispute -Sky News
DJ
07/23STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : says report Gilbert to leave firm is 'inaccurate'
RE
07/23STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Martin Gilbert to step down from Standard Life Aberdeen..
RE
07/23PHOENIX : UK regulator fines Standard Life Assurance over past annuity sales
RE
07/23Lloyds to pay £140m to settle a row with Standard Life Aberdeen
AQ
07/22LLOYDS AND STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN TO : Sky News
RE
06/17Seagate Technology PLC Shares Sold by Burney Co.
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 713 M
EBIT 2019 409 M
Net income 2019 466 M
Finance 2019 824 M
Yield 2019 7,07%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,75x
EV / Sales2020 4,17x
Capitalization 7 243 M
Chart STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 329,19  GBp
Last Close Price 307,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Keith Skeoch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
William John Rattray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC19.65%9 015
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%32 464
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC19.72%26 138
LEGAL & GENERAL16.62%19 906
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC17.90%17 749
AMUNDI33.99%13 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group