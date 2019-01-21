Log in
STANDARD LIFE INV PROP INC TRUST LTD (SLI)
Standard Life Inv Prop Trust : Investments Property Income Trust - Blocklisting - Interim Review

01/21/2019 | 02:02am EST

21 January 2019

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme: General Blocklisting
Period of return: From: 18 July 2018 To: 18 January 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 15,325,000
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,500,000
Equals:  Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 13,825,000

   

Name of contact: Francis Jardine, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 7982 2703

- Ends -

 For further information, please contact:

Standard Life Investments
Graeme McDonald
 		 0131 245 3151
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford		 020 3100 0000

© PRNewswire 2019
