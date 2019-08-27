Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd    SLI   GB0033875286

STANDARD LIFE INV PROP INC TRUST LTD

(SLI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Life Inv Prop Trust : Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:58am EDT

To:                          Company Announcements

Date:                     27 August 2019

Company:           Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject:                               Director Declaration

LEI:                         549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Mr Huw Evans, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited.

All Enquiries:


The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel:  01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745186
 


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD LIFE INV PROP INC
03:58aSTANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - Director Decl..
PR
08/15STANDARD LIFE INV PROP INC TRUST LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08STANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Decl..
PR
08/06STANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - Unaudited Net..
PR
07/22STANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - Blocklisting ..
PR
06/25STANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - SLIPIT Portfo..
PR
06/14STANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - Result of AGM
PR
05/16STANDARD LIFE INV PROP INC TRUST LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/09STANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - Notice of AGM
PR
05/08STANDARD LIFE INV PROP TRUST : Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Decl..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group