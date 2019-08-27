Standard Life Inv Prop Trust : Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements
Date: 27 August 2019
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Mr Huw Evans, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited.
