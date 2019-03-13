Log in
Standard Life Inv Prop Trust : Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

03/13/2019 | 06:17am EDT

To:             Company Announcements
Date:          13 March 2019
Company:   Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI:            549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject:  Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a dividend of 1.19p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend (“PID”)      0.125 pence per share        
Ordinary Dividend (“Non PID”)           1.065 pence per share 

Ex-Dividend Date -    21 March 2019

Record Date -            22 March 2019

Payment Date -         29 March 2019



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel:  01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186
 


© PRNewswire 2019
