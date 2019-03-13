Standard Life Inv Prop Trust : Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements
Date: 13 March 2019
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Fourth Interim Dividend
The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a dividend of 1.19p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019 split as follows:
Property Income Dividend (“PID”) 0.125 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend (“Non PID”) 1.065 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date - 21 March 2019
Record Date - 22 March 2019
Payment Date - 29 March 2019
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186